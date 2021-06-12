West Milton GSLC Preschool hires new director

WEST MILTON — The Preschool Board of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church has hired a new director/lead teacher, Rebecca Garrett, who started June 2021.

She has a Bachelor of Arts in Education degree and is licensed for Early Childhood. She also brings with her many years of early childhood education (P-3) and experience.

The preschool is Christian-based and is held Monday, Wednesday and Friday during the school year from 9:30 a.m. to noon located at 1209 S. Miami St. in West Milton. The preschool started in May 1973 by Reta Stitz as administrator and 28 children.

Currently, there are openings for the 4 to 5-year-olds. The preschool continues to provide educational and socialization experiences and will start classes on Aug. 30, 2021. For more information about the preschool and/or to register a child, contact 937-524-7220.