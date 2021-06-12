Restaurant inspections

Information provided by the Miami County Public Health Department.

June 4

• Cajun Specialties LLC (tent), 116 N. Williams St., Pleasant Hill — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Leaf and Vine, 108 W. Main St., Troy — Corrected during inspection: Utensils and equipment contacting non-TCS foods not cleaned at required frequency. Pop nozzle gun was observed with a mold-like build up, and upon making the PIC aware, the pop nozzle was wash, rinsed, and sanitized.

June 8

• Asian Cottage, 761 W. Market St., Troy — Corrected during inspection; critical: Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation. In the walk-in cooler, eggs were observed being stored beneath raw chicken. Upon informing the PIC, the storage order issue was addressed by moving the raw chicken to the bottom rack of the shelving unit.

• Troy BK Rootbeer Inc., 2780 Stonecircle Drive, Troy — Complaint on June 7, 2021, involving twist tie found in food. Inspection results as follows:

Ventilation system not maintained. Hood vents were observed with a thick dust and grease build up.

No written procedures for time as a public health control. Time observed being used for cheese without the proper written procedures. Discussed the need for these procedures with the PIC for time as a public health control for up to 4 hours. PIC stated procedures would be made and posted in the food service operation.

Food employees outer clothing is dirty. Observed kitchen worker with a landscaping t-shirt that was extremely stained and soiled at the time of inspection. Discussed with both the owner and PIC the need for employees to wear clean outer clothing when working in the kitchen.

Cutting blocks or boards cannot be effectively cleaned and sanitized. Observed cutting boards deeply scored and scratched.

Non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency. 1. Observed residual ice cream build-up in bottom of sliding door ice cream freezer 2. The sides of grill line equipment and fryers had food and grease residue built up 3. The exterior of stand up reach-ins (coolers & freezers) observed with food debris and residue build-up Enhance the cleaning frequency of these non-food contact surfaces to prevent build-ups.

Corrected during inspection; critical:

Single-use gloves used improperly. Observed employees wearing gloves during interuption in service and touched themselves or their clothing. Upon making the PIC aware, employees washed their hands and put on new gloves.

Improper reheating of food for hot holding. Chili was reheated to 148 degrees and placed in steam well to hot hold. Reheats must come up to 165 degrees. PIC reheated chili to 165 once made aware.

Improper cooling of TCS food. Observed previously cooked housemade coney sauce in the back two door reach-in cooler holding at 67 degrees F. Upon questioning, it was determined that the coney sauce was made on 6/7. Due to improper cooling, the coney sauce was voluntarly pulled and discarded at the time of inspection.

Repeat:

Repeat Facility not maintained clean. Floors under and behind equipment were observed with food debris and build up.

Utensils and equipment contacting non-TCS foods not cleaned at required frequency. Pop nozzles on the fountain machine were observed with syrup build up.

Re-use of single-service or single-use articles. Observed chili being stored in a single use GFS sauce jug. Jugs may not be reused.

Corrected during inspection; critical; repeat: Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked. Several items such as cooked hamburgers, grilled chicken breasts, BBQ beef and an opened package of hot dogs in the reach-in two door cooler observed without proper date labels. Upon informing the PIC, all items were properly date marked.

• CVS Pharmacy, 804 W. Main St., Troy — Repeat: Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. The milk reach-in cooler racks were observed with dried-on milk residue. The bottom chip rack was observed with chips and food debris.

• Walgreens, 20 W. Market St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Siegel’s Covington Country Store Inc., 242 E. Broadway St., Covington — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

June 9

• Piqua Country Club, 9812 Country Club Road, Piqua — No soap at handwashing sink(s). The bar hand sink did not have soap at the time of inspection.

Nonfood-contact surfaces not easily cleanable. Observed wire rack shelving holding clean equipment across from the prep sink with significant rusting. Rust is not smooth and easily cleanable.

Mops dried improperly. The mops were observed lying on the floor next to the mop basin area. Hang mops on provided hangers to properly air dry and prevent soiling the facility’s floors and walls.

Physical facilities not maintained in good repair. In the server’s station area, a large hole was observed in the wall next to the soda beverage fountain machine (righthand side). Repair and patch this hole so smooth and easily cleanable.

Critical: Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean. The server’s station ice machine was observed with a black mold-like substance build up on the interior surfaces. The process of cleaning and sanitizing the ice machine was started at the time of inspection.

Corrected during inspection; critical; repeat: Ready-to-eat, TCS food not properly discarded when required. Multiple house made sauces and dressings were observed past the 7 day date range. Upon making the PIC aware, the sauces and dressings were discarded.

Repeat:

Outer opening not protected. The weather stripping/threshold to the doorway adjacent the dish room was observed with a slight gap allowing sunlight to enter on the righthand side of the seal. Repair to eliminate gap to prevent the potential entry of pests.

Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. Dust build up was observed on wire rack shelving holding clean dishes.

Facility not maintained clean. The following areas were observed needing cleaned and detailed at the time of inspection: 1. The dish pit area (walls, floors and ceilings) 2. Under equipment and along the walls and cove base finish 3. Behind the grill line, particularly behind the fryers.

• Piqua Country Club snack bar, 9812 Country Club Road, Piqua — Corrected during inspection; critical; repeat: Ready-to-eat, TCS food not properly discarded when required. In the reach-in prep cooler, the following items were observed past their 7-day dates of disposition: 1. Chicken salad (5/31) 2. Tuna salad (5/31) 3. Cut leafy greens (5/26) 4. Opened package of hot dogs (5/30) 5. House preparped club mayo (5/28) Upon informing the PIC, the items were voluntarily pulled and discarded.

June 10

• The Snow Show, 1590 Raymond Drive, Tipp City — Handwashing sink water below 100°F. The hand sink temperature was topping out around 88-89 degrees F. Hot water was not present. Repair the hot water heater so water of at least 100F is supplied to the mobile unit.

Plumbing system not properly maintained or repaired. At the time of inspection a severe plumbing leak was present coming from the 3-compartment sink. Repair this issue.

Critical: Water source and/or hot water capacity not sufficient. The mobile was without hot water at the time of inspection.

• Igloo Drive Thru, 945 W. Main St., Tipp City — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• CVS Pharmacy, 914 W. Main St., Tipp City — Water treatment device or backflow preventer not inspected/serviced with documentation as required. The backflow device was last certified in May of 2018. Upon informing the PIC, a work order was placed to have the backflow device certified.