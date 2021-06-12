New Wright-Patt Credit Union Member Center in Piqua now open

PIQUA — Wright-Patt Credit Union (WPCU) officially opened the doors of its new Piqua Member Center at 1284 E. Ash St. on Monday, May 24.

The new member center will help WPCU serve its members living and working in Piqua and neighboring communities.

“We are truly excited to open this new, state-of-the-art member center for the Piqua community,” said Tammy Gillum, regional director, North Member Center Operations at WPCU. “It will allow us the opportunity to better and more conveniently meet the banking needs of some of our northernmost members in the Miami Valley.”

The 4,150 square-foot member center will feature dialogue-style lobby and banking offices with a coin machine, as well as a night depository, two drive-up Personal Teller Machines (PTMs) and drive-up ATM services with 24/7 access.

“The large open lobby with freestanding dialogue-style stations allow for a better, more connected banking experience than more traditional teller windows,” Gillum said. “A Member Experience Representative (MER) greets members at the queue line and walks them to a station featuring a shared display so members can conveniently view their account information throughout the transaction.”

The new member center’s drive-up Personal Teller Machines (PTMs) and ATM machines also allow for the quick and easy self-service transactions, so important for many members today.

Connecting with community was a focal point of the WPCU grand-opening celebration. Throughout the week, more than 100 WPCU members conducting transactions were surprised with a gift bag or a gift card as a thank you for visiting. Members and prospective members could also participate in a “Win/Win” drawing for the opportunity to win $500 for themselves — with matching funds going to a local charity of their choice. Additionally, in partnership with Bethany Village, a local food bank, nonperishable food items were collected on site.

“When we make the decision to enter a new market, we want to become part of the fabric of that community,” said Tracy Szarzi-Fors, vice president of Marketing and Business Development for WPCU. “Not only are we fully invested in helping members there achieve the financial flexibility and freedom they want, but we want to do our part to build a stronger community.”