Miami County Foundation awards 41 scholarships

PIQUA – The Miami County Foundation recently awarded 41 scholarships totaling $107,700 to local students to support tuition for their post-high school training or educational pursuits. There were 223 applications submitted to Miami County Foundation for its 12 endowed scholarship funds.

The foundation’s executive director, Natalie Rohlfs, said, “We wish our congratulations to this year’s student recipients! Miami County Foundation is grateful for the generous and visionary fund donors for their original endowment and their continued investment in these young peoples’ educational opportunities and career paths.”

The scholarships awarded include the following:

• Thelma Ross Dalton Memorial Scholarship: Endowed by the late Mrs. Dalton, this scholarship provides tuition support to selected residents of Miami County, whether graduating senior(s), non-traditional students or currently enrolled in college, to further their post-high school education in an accredited college, trade, vocational, nursing or health-related facility. Students can reapply in future years. The average award for this year’s recipients is $2,913.

Recipients include: Ashley Andrews, Troy High School; Adam Bensman, Miami East High School; Aliviyah Boggs, Bradford/Upper Valley Career Center; Natalee Carlin, Newton High School; Marie Ewing, Non-Traditional/College; Jordyn Frees, Troy High School; Lexi Gastelu, Piqua High School; Ella Gover, Lehman Catholic High School; Caitin Hallum, Bethel High School; Grant Klopfenstein, Troy High School; Sophia Markley, Miami East High School; Andrea Marrs, Piqua High School; Christopher Nichols, Tippecanoe High School; Kathryn Oen, Tippecanoe High School; Hayden Parsons, Bethel High School; Tori Quinter, Covington High School; Lauren Setzkorn, Non-Traditional/College; Jaden Stine, Newton High School; Morgan Taylor, Troy Christian High School; Sydney Taylor, Troy Christian High School; Bethany Weldy, Covington/Miami Valley Career Technology Center; Michael Whidden, Non-Traditional/College; and Amelia Zweizig, Tippecanoe High School.

• Richard and Doris (Taylor) High Scholarship: Doris High established this scholarship to be awarded to a Newton High School graduating senior(s) majoring in engineering, nursing, or education. The average award for this year’s recipients is $4,333.

Recipients include: Ashlyn Deeter, Jaden Stine, and Luke Vannus.

• Don Favorite Deeter, M. D. Memorial Scholarship: This scholarship was established by Mary McCrea Deeter and is awarded to a resident of Newton Township who is a graduating senior of Newton High School majoring in science with a 3.0 grade point average or higher. This year’s award is $4,000. The recipient is Owen Via.

• Miami County Agricultural Leadership Scholarship: This award was endowed by the Miami County Agricultural Leadership Fund to award a Miami County graduating senior(s) seeking a degree in an agricultural study or related field with a 3.0 grade point average or higher. Each student will receive $500.

Recipients include, Cadence Gross, Andrea Marrs, and Darby Welbaum.

This year, the family of Christopher Heiss contributed to Miami County Foundation’s Miami County Agricultural Leadership Fund, making two additional Miami County Agricultural Leadership Scholarships in memory of Christopher Heiss possible. According to his aunts, Melanie Morris and Amy Picklesimer, “Christopher exemplified leadership in his life. He often helped others in the realization of their plans as well. He was a caring son, loving husband, and doting father of soon-to-be two children,” when he passed away in an accident in January 2021 at the early age of 29. They said, “It is the hope of Christopher’s family that this scholarship will enable others to see their agricultural visions come to fruition.”

The additional recipients include Adam Bensman and Lauren Wright.

• Miami County Medical Society Scholarship: The Miami County Medical Society endowed this fund to award residents of Miami County who have been accepted into or who are pursuing an approved course of study to become a medical doctor at an accredited medical school, college or university. Each recipient will receive $3,500.

Recipients include: Allison Huffman and Alexander Prouty.

• Newton Board of Education/American Legion Scholarship: This scholarship is presented to a Newton High School senior(s) with 2.75 grade point average or higher. The recipient(s) demonstrate superior work ethic and participates in a variety of extra-curricular school activities and community service, exemplifying traits such as leadership and a positive attitude. This year’s award is $2,800. The recipient is Regina Mikalauskas.

• J.A.K. Trade Scholarship: Jim and Amy King endowed this award to annually support a Newton High School graduating senior(s) who has enrolled in an accredited vocational training program or technical school. This award is $1,000. The recipient is Brock Thiesing.

• Leland and Shirley Mott Memorial Scholarship: The children of Leland and Shirley Mott established this fund in their parents’ memory to award a selected Troy High School senior majoring in Art, Art History, or Art Education. The recipient is Sierra Rose Gudim.

• Marjorie Lyons Netzley Scholarship: Endowed by the children of Marjorie Netzley in her memory and recognition of her dedicated service in medical fields, this scholarship became available to Darke and Miami County residents who are pursuing a health or medical-related degree with a 3.0 grade point average or higher. This year’s award is $700. The recipient is Lauren Menke.

• Robert E. Netzley Scholarship: Endowed by the children of the late Robert Netzley in memory of his commitment to public service within the Miami Valley, this scholarship became available to Darke and Miami County residents whose career goal is in public service in fields such as government, not-for-profit, church, politics, or health and safety with a 3.0 grade point average or higher. This year’s award is $700. The recipient is Isabelle Rammel.

• Dorothy Bleil Richi Scholarship: Made possible by Ben Richi, the Dorothy Bleil Richi Scholarship is awarded to a St. Patrick Catholic School student or graduate enrolled or attending Lehman Catholic High School. This award is $1,000. The recipient is Cole Bostick.

• Troy High School Band Scholarship: Made possible by an anonymous donor and in its first year of awarding, the recipient of this scholarship will be a graduating Troy High School senior involved in band or guard for all four years of Troy High School. She or he will have a 3.5 grade point average or higher, must receive a recommendation from a Troy High School Band Director, and pursue higher education in music or STEM studies. This award is $3,000. The recipient is Riley Williams.

Miami County Foundation administers and distributes scholarships annually. For more information about future scholarship opportunities, grant applications for local non-profits, schools or municipalities or to support Miami County Foundation, please visit www.miamicountyfoundation.org. You can reach Miami County Foundation at P.O. Box 1526, Piqua, OH 45356, executivedirector@miamicountyfoundation.org, (937) 773-9012 or follow their Facebook or Instagram pages @miamicountyfoundation.