Larck joins Ohio State University Extension

TROY — Shelby Larck recently joined the staff of Ohio State University Extension as a program assistant working with the Agriculture and Natural Resources and Family and Consumer Sciences Programs.

Larck’s hometown is Troy, and she is a recent graduate from the University of Tennessee. She earned her bachelor’s degree in Agriculture Extension Education and was part of the Block and Bridle Club. In her free time, she enjoys spending time with her family, working cattle, fishing, and camping.

The Miami County Extension is excited to welcome Larck to the team. Larck can be contacted at Larck.1@osu.edu