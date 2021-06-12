College briefs

Lucia recognized at UT Martin

MARTIN, Tenn. — Olivia A. Lucia, of Piqua, was recently named to the chancellor’s honor roll at the University of Tennessee at Martin.

To be eligible for the chancellor’s honor roll recognition at UT Martin, a student must take at least 12 credit hours and achieve a 3.2 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.

Lucia earned high honors with a GPA between 3.5 and 3.79.

Ohio University announces dean’s list

ATHENS — Local students named to the Ohio University dean’s list include:

• From Tipp City: Colin Achterberg, Clay Barney, Aubrey Beaty, Lora Church, Austin Couvillon, Sarah Decurtins, Nicole Downing, Alyssa Dumbra, Maddie Gibler, Maggie Kahler, Katie Lehman, Sydney Menser, Alexis Minton, Shannon Saylors, Madison Romeiser, Quenten Williams, Julia Seaman, Miranda Silcott.

• From Troy: Riley Becker, Abby Bollinger, Anya Coleman, Lauren Craig, Elizabeth Daniel, Kacey Gonzalez, Courtney Guillozet, Kalee Heitbrink, Alyse Holter, Jordan Horstman, Allison Irey, Hallie Klosterman, Caleigh Lavelle, Shelly Lisle, Tristen Luken, Carter Rehmert, Molly Sanders, Mitchell Simon, Aries Targett, Jackson Tucker.

• From West Milton: Chelsea Beeler, Danielle McFarland.

• From Piqua: Kate Gothberg, Johnathan Hanselman, Marissa Murphy, Charlene Pepiot, Rory Scott, Lena Stangel, Leah Vlahos, Anna Willoughby.

• From Bradford: Amber Hutt.

• From Union: Nichole Lee.

• From Pleasant Hill: Alexander Liette.

• From Casstown: Kari Willenbrink.

Richards graduates from Edinboro University

EDINBORO, Penn. — Sade Richards, of Troy, recently graduated from Edinboro University.

Richards earned an educational specialist degree in school psychology.

Cantrell graduates from James Madison University

HARRISONBURG, Va. — Annabel Cantrell, of Piqua, recently graduated magna cum laude with a degree in nursing from James Madison University.

Robbins graduates from Ohio Connections

COLUMBUS — Sarah Robbins, of Pleasant Hill, recently graduated from the Ohio Connections Academy’s class of 2021.