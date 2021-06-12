Staff Report

TROY — This summer, downtown Troy will once again welcome a variety of artwork as part of Troy Main Street’s biennial Sculptures on the Square exhibition. The exhibition will kick off on Friday, June 18 with the Sculptures on the Square opening celebration. The event will take place on Prouty Plaza and additional activities centered around the theme “Taking Flight” will be happening throughout downtown Troy that evening.

“The Sculptures on the Square Committee has been planning a fun-filled evening to kick off this year’s exhibition,” said Andrea Keller, Executive Director of Troy Main Street. “This event is open to the public and we hope community members will come celebrate the arrival of the sculptures with us.”

The schedule for the opening celebration is as follows:

4:30-5 p.m. — Social time on Prouty Plaza

4:30-6:30 p.m. — Family-friendly activities (related to flight) on the Courthouse Plaza 5:00-5:15 p.m. — Stage presentation on Prouty Plaza

5:15 p.m. — WACO Bi-Plane fly over

5:15-6:15 p.m. — Walking tours of the sculptures

5:30-7 p.m. — WACO plane train at the library

7:30-9 p.m. — Concert on Prouty Plaza featuring Amber Hargett & The Who’s Who

“Many of the sculptors featured in this year’s exhibit will be at the opening celebration and we are looking forward to welcoming them to downtown Troy,” Keller said. “It is our hope that people will come meet the artists behind the work, partake in the public art activities, and enjoy local entertainment.”

This year’s exhibit features 20 sculptures from throughout the United States and Canada as well as local artwork that will be hung in local businesses.

Sculptures on the Square is made possible through a grant from the General Fund of The Troy Foundation as well as sponsors. The public arts events that will take place throughout the summer are made possible through a donation from Upper Valley Medical Center/Premier Health.