Troy police issue warrant for robbery

Staff reports

TROY — The Troy Police Department is issuing a warrant for a man suspected of robbing First Financial Bank last weekend, and the suspect is also reportedly tied to an alleged bank robbery in Indiana as well.

“A warrant has been issued for Bart Brandon Ely in reference to the bank robbery on June 5th, 2021 at the First Financial Bank on W. Main St.,” the Troy Police Department stated in a Facebook post.

Ely, 49, is being charged with third-degree felony robbery in connection with the recent robbery at First Financial Bank. He is currently at large. Ely is a former resident of Sidney and Ohio City, and Ely has ties to the Sidney and Shelby County area.

An additional warrant has been issued by the Bluffton, Ind. Police Department for a bank robbery in its jurisdiction.

The First Financial Bank at 1580 W. Main St., Troy, was robbed June 5 at approximately 11:50 a.m. According to previous reports, there was no weapon shown during the incident.

Anyone with information related to Ely’s whereabouts is asked to contact local police or Detective Nick Freisthler at the Troy Police Department (937) 339-7525 ext. 1436.

“The Troy Police Department would like to thank everyone who responded to our previous Facebook post, the Bluffton, Indiana Police Department, and Sidney Police Department for their assistance,” the department stated.