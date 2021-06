To the Editor:

I would like to thank all the POWW (Protecting Our Water Ways) volunteers that joined me last Saturday afternoon for the 18th. Annual Spring Clean Sweep of The Piqua Hydraulic Canal.

We collected about 20 pounds of bottles, cans, foam cups, and plastic bags. This is the lowest amount of trash for our Spring Clean Sweep, and that means that people are picking up after themselves.

We thank everyone for their continued support of keeping our local water ways clean.

— Jeff Lange

POWW