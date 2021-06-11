Piqua Community Foundation raises funds, fun with Hop Town, Summer in the City fundraiser

For the Miami Valley Today

PIQUA — The Piqua Community Foundation concluded its Hop Town, Summer in the City fundraiser this month with the sale of 96 bags and a drawing for a beer-themed dinner.

The foundation partnered with Cheryl and Jim Burkhardt — also known as “Dr. Beer” — to present the fundraiser. Supporters purchased a total of 96 bags, each of which included a variety of beers inspired by the holidays of summer, coupled with recommendations of food and music pairings. In addition to beer, the bags included two mini pilsner tasting glasses, a bottle opener made from the handle of a baseball bat, a spice rub packet, and local food gift certificates.

Each ticket also included a chance at a 10-person food-beer-music pairing dinner donated by the Beer Thinkers — the Burkhardts and Joe and Kazy Hinds. The bags were distributed on June 3, and the drawing for the dinner was held on June 10 via livestream on the foundation’s Facebook page. David Galbreath, Jr. was selected at random and will choose a theme and location for the Beer Thinkers to host the dinner.

Emily Shawler, vice president and Resource Committee chairwoman for the foundation’s Board of Directors, said the event was a success in raising funds, awareness, and fun among the organization’s supporters. She thanked the sponsors of the event — Koverman Staley Dickerson Insurance, Phoenix Bat Company and Brandi Lawson, Realtor with Keller Williams Hometown Realty — as well as the Burkhardts, the Hinds, and John and Marsha Hinsch for their generous contributions.

“We are tickled by the support we had for this event and the fun we had hosting it,” Shawler said. “Thank you to everyone who contributed to this event and continue to support the important work the foundation does to support our community.”

Monies raised through this event support the foundation’s unrestricted fund, which supports grants to organizations that serve Piqua residents. Donations made through this fundraising event and other charitable giving makes the foundation’s work possible.

To learn more about the Piqua Community Foundation, visit piquacommunityfoundation.org.