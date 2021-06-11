Area briefs

Dice Run to be held Saturday, June 12

TROY — Toombs Stone Brothers Ohio will be holding a Dice Run from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 12, starting at Troy Fish and Game, 2618 Lefevre Rd., Troy,to benefit Feanix Storme. Storme was a victim of shaken baby syndrome at six months old. Due to this, she suffered a stroke and was in a coma for a month. She has undergone multiple surgeries, including to her eyes, back, and brain, throughout her life.

The Dice Run will feature music, food, door prizes, and raffles. The cost is $20 per rider and $10 for passengers.

The route will start at Troy Fish and game, the first stop will be 47 Bar and Grill, the second stop will be Cruisers, the third stop will be One More, the fourth stop will be Tony’s Bada Bing, and the fifth stop will be Troy’s Fish and Game.

Road closure extended

MIAMI COUNTY — The road closure for Rangeline Road between Laughman Road and State Route 718 in Newton Township is extended until Friday, June 18.

County crews will also be moving to another section of Miami Shelby Road East between Fairview Road and Union-Shelby Road in Springcreek Township. The road will be closed starting Monday, June 14 through Friday, June 18 for a culvert replacement.

Meeting to be held

BRADFORD — The Bradford Exempted Village School District Board of Education will meet in regular session at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, in room 404 at 760 Railroad Ave., Bradford. The public is invited to join the meeting in person or by video conference using the information on the district website at www.bradford.k12.oh.us. Any person wishing to address the Board of Education must contact the superintendent no later than 1 p.m. on the day of the board meeting.