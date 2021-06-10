Troy Football Alumni Association looking for new members; Covington to induct four in Hall of Fame

The Troy Football Alumni Association is looking for former Troy High School football players.

Former Trojan players are urged to visit the association website, www.troyfootballalumni.com

or follow the group on Twitter, @thsfootballalum

The mission of the TFAA is to bring past players up to speed on what is and has been going on with Troy football, raise money for the program and aspire toward excellence, growth and enhancement of the reputation of the Troy Trojan football community.

The TFAA strives to cultivate an environment wherein communication is open among alumni, current players, coaches, community members and parents. The TFAA executive board aims to raise and maintain the active interest and participation of its alumni by hosting fundraising events, programs for the players and other services to strengthen and preserve the bond that links Troy Trojan football and its alumni.

Here are some of the events the TFAA has planned for the remainder of the year:

Annual golf outing at Miami Shores Golf Course (Aug. 7).

Sponsor a player.

The new alumni website, where gear can be purchased.

Looking ahead, the group also is planning a Monte Carlo Night/Texas Hold ‘Em Tournament in 2022.

The TFAA encourages former players to follow them on Twitter and visit the website.

Buccs to

induct four

The Covington High School Athletic Hall of Fame will hold their 39th annual Induction Ceremony on Saturday, September 11, 2021.

This year’s Hall of Fame inductees include: Shannan Irvin-Francois, Class of 1984, Michael Molesky, Class of 2002, and Carly Shell, Class of 2016.

This year’s honorary inductee will be Mr. Josh Long, Class of 1991.