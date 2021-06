Tennis camp participant, Rhyan, hits the ball at this weeks’ Piqua Tennis Camp at Piqua Junior High School. A record 79 students, from incoming 1st graders through 6th graders are taking part in the camp.

Piqua High School boys tennis coach Wyatt Heinz watches a tennis camper hit a ball during a drill during Piqua Tennis Camp.

Tennis instructor TJ Horner tosses balls during a drill at Piqua City Schools annual kids tennis camp this week.