Piqua Post 184 gets 2-1 win over Troy Legends

PIQUA — It was a typical game between Piqua Post 184 and the Troy Legends Wednesday night.

An intense battle and close to the end.

Piqua got two early runs and made it stand up with an impressive pitching performance from Iverson Ventura in a 2-1 win at Hardman Field

Ventura pitched a five-hitter, with seven strikeouts and a walk.

Nick Garber, Garrett LeMaster and Jonny Baileys combined on the effort for the Troy Legends.

They allowed just two hits, while striking out five walking four and hitting a batter.

Troy threatened to score in the top of the first, when Cy Baisen singled and Noah McEldowney reached on an error to start the game.

But, Ventura retired the next three batters.

In the Piqua first, Post 184 scored without a hit.

Damon Lawson bunted and when the throw was wide, he ended up on second base.

He would steal third and score when Troy had to throw to first base and complete a strikeout, narrowly beating the throw to the plate.

Piqua would make it 2-0 in the second.

Cameron Deal walked and Desmond Warner would sacrifice him to second.

Ventura helped himself with a two-out single to make it 2-0.

Troy would get its only run in the fourth inning.

Darius Boeke started the rally with a single and one-out later Conner Carver singled.

With runners on second and third, Gavin Martin had a sacrifice fly to cut the lead in half.

Troy threatened to tie the game in the seventh.

Aidan Heffener reached on an error and with two outs, Noah McEldowney singled to put runners on first and second.

But, Ventura ended the game with his third strikeout of the inning.

The Legends will host the Frickers Miami Valley Veterans Appreciation Tournament Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Duke Park.

Also competing are Sidney White, Sidney Red, Akron A’s, Cincinnati Warthogs, Hillsboro Legion, Lancaster Post 11 and the Napoleon River Bandits.

The Legends have games a 3 and 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and a 1:30 p.m. game Sunday.

The Championship game is at 4 p.m. Sunday.

Piqua travels to the Tawa Run Classic tournament this weekend.