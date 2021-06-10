Piqua Police Department reports

Information filed by the Piqua Police Department.

June 7

VIOLATE PO: Daryl Hall, 36, at large, was charged with violating a protection order.

ENDANGERING: Kerstyn Roth, 31, of Piqua, was charged with endangering children.

WARRANT: Brandon Turner, 35, at large, was arrested in Bethany Center for active Miami County warrants.

June 8

• WARRANT: Laronne Baber Jr., 25, at large, was arrested on an out of county warrant.

• FAILURE TO CONTROL: While on patrol, a dark gray Mazda was observed striking a parked vehicle. A traffic stop was initiated and the vehicle failed to stop. Vehicle was not located, but driver and occupants were identified. The driver has active arrest warrants and additional charges will be filed.

WARRANT: Keith Flory II, 29, at large, was arrested on an active warrant.

TRESPASS: Nathan Towe, 41, of Piqua, was charged with criminal trespass.