Mainstreet Piqua debuts Third Thursday in downtown Piqua

PIQUA — Mainstreet Piqua and the downtown business community is proud to unveil a new event starting next week in downtown Piqua.

Third Thursdays will begin on June 17 and continue on July 15 and Aug. 19. The event will run from 5-8 p.m. and will be held on Market Street south of the gazebo. The June event will have a superhero theme, July’s theme will be Americana and the August Third Thursday will have a “Back to School” theme.

Similar events have occurred for many years throughout the United States, but these events let Piqua bring its own spin on the monthly events. Third Thursday will feature live entertainment, food trucks and family friendly activities appropriate for all ages. The June Third Thursday will feature the popular identical twin act from Greenville, Spittin’ Image. The music is a delightful mix of country, folks and cover music mixed with a good dose of humor and fun. Spittin’ Image will perform at the gazebo from 5-8 p.m.

Kids — and adults — are encouraged to dress as their favorite superheroes, and the city’s local superheroes, from both the Piqua Police Department and the Piqua Fire Department, will be on hand to get their pictures taken with the costumed superheroes. Kids will also have a chance to talk to the first-responders and see their equipment.

Thanks to Awesome Piqua, there will also be a bubble wagon on site from the Cincinnati Circus Company. The wagon blows out bubbles and kids will have a chance to play with the bubbles and blow their own. This is the first time the balloon wagon will be making its appearance in Miami County and organizers for the Third Thursday events cannot wait to share the experience with everyone.

Also on hand will be the Piqua Compassion Network. Kids aged 4-9 years old will be able to select a craft activity, including scratch art, a superhero frame or a superhero mask. The craft activities are provided free of charge. There will also be a selection of large games on-site, including giant Jenga, corn hole, giant checkers and sidewalk chalk for those who would like to create their own artwork.

Food trucks on hand for the event will include Susie’s Big Dipper and What the Taco. Visitors to the event will also have an opportunity to do a “duck hunt” in downtown Piqua and adopt their ducks for the Rockin’ River Duck Drop. Third Thursday will also overlap with the Piqua Community Farmers Market, which runs from 3-6 p.m. on High Street in front of the Piqua Public Library.

Third Thursdays are presented by Mainstreet Piqua, but it would not be possible without the sponsorship support of Park National Bank, Edison State Community College and Apex Aluminum. Thanks also to Awesome Piqua for making it possible for us to bring the bubble wagon to the event.

For the latest news on Third Thursdays and other upcoming events in the downtown, follow Mainstreet Piqua on Facebook or visit the Mainstreet Piqua website at Mainstreetpiqua.com. If your business, group or organization would like to participate or volunteer, contact Mainstreet Piqua at (937) 773-9355.