Community partners join for first annual Juneteenth Troy Walk and Celebration

TROY – Coming later this month, the community is invited to take part in the city’s first Juneteenth Troy Walk and Celebration, which the Troy Human Relations Commission served as a partner to organize and plans to make an annual event in the city of Troy.

The Troy Fire Department will raise the official Juneteenth flag the morning of June 19, starting the day’s celebration. At 3:30 p.m., the Juneteenth Walk will start from Troy Public Library and journey to McKaig-Race Park, where visitors and residents can enjoy activities, music, and festivities from 4-7 p.m. Both the Juneteenth Walk and the celebration in the park are open to the public.

Juneteenth Troy’s family-friendly freedom and unity festivities will combine traditional African-American food, fun activities, spoken words by city leadership, and booths by local organizations and businesses. Kids and adults alike will love the candy bar that’s sure to add a sweet touch to the day.

Juneteenth is short for June 19 and is also known as “Juneteenth Independence Day,” “Jubilee Day,” “Freedom Day,” and “Emancipation Day.” On that day in 1865, Major General Gordon Granger delivered General Order Number 3 to Texas. By President Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation, slavery was outlawed in all states in 1862; however, news and enforcement of the proclamation were stalled by the Civil War. Thus, Texas was the final state to receive the orders that “all persons held as slaves … shall be forever free.”

Texas was officially the first state to recognize Juneteenth officially in 1980, and, today, 47 states and the District of Columbia currently recognize and observe Juneteenth as an official state holiday. In addition, bipartisan legislation has been introduced in the United States Congress to make Juneteenth a day of national observance or a federal holiday.

Troy’s Juneteenth celebration is sponsored by several local businesses, churches, and non-profits, including The Bakehouse, Encloudment, Haren’s Market, Hobart Filler Metals, Mayor Kris Lee, Richards Chapel, St. James Community Church, The Randolph & McCulloch Freedom’s Struggle Complex, Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, Troy Freedom Chasers, and Todd Severt. In addition to The Troy Foundation, Thrivent, Hobart Filler Metals, Hobart Against Racism Team, Larry Hamilton, and Zion Baptist Church have provided grant funding and donations.

To sponsor, sign up to volunteer, or for other general information regarding Juneteenth Troy, visit www.juneteenthtroy.com or email info@juneteenthtroy.com. For more information about the Troy Human Relations Commission, visit www.troyohio.gov/hrc.