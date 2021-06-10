Area teens learn leadership roles

Overfield Museum staff member Chris Manning, center, explains the history of the Overfield Tavern to members of the Teen Leadership Troy class on Thursday afternoon. Ten Troy students are spending the week learning the inner operations of city and county government, along with many key businesses that make up our community.

Members of the Tipp City Teen Leadership Academy Class of 2021 stop for a photo in front of the Miami County Courthouse on Thursday before going inside to learn more about the Municipal Court system in Miami County. The group, sponsored by the Tipp City Area Chamber of Commerce spends a week learning about both city and county government, as well as spending time learning about area businesses and how they interact and impact the community.