Troy Legends rally falls short in 5-4 loss to Sidney

TROY — The Troy Senior Legends were looking for their second straight walk-off win when Sidney Red visited Tuesday night.

But, a seventh-inning rally came up one run short as Sidney held on for a 5-4 victory.

Troy trailed 5-2 going to the home seventh.

Darius Boeke led off with a bloop single.

With one out, Warren Hartzell and Noah McEldowney drilled back-to back doubles and suddenly it was a 5-4 game.

But, Carson Taylor came in for Sidney and got two outs to end the rally and the game.

Sidney had taken a 1-0 lead in the second when Aiden Booth tripled and scored on Taylor’s single.

Sidney made it 2-0 in the third.

Ryan Schloss singled, stole second and went to third on a wild pitch and scored on a wild pitch.

Troy cut the deficit in half in the home third inning.

Cy Baisden drew a one-out walk and went to second on a wild pitch.

With two outs, Jonny Baileys hit a fly ball that neither the center fielder or right fielder could find in the sky and it went for an RBI double.

Sidney stretched the lead to 4-1 in the fourth inning.

Alex Keller was hit by a pitch and Xavier Phlipot doubled him in.

Schloss would then hit an RBI single to score Phlipot.

It stayed that way until the Troy sixth inning.

Alex Keller relieved started Eric Schmidt and Conner Carver was hit by a pitch and McEldowney walked and Zach Prouty singled to load the bases.

Baisden drew a bases-loaded walk to make it 4-2 with one out, but Keller got two ground outs to get out of the jam.

Sidney added what would be an important insurance run in the top of the seventh.

Jarin Bertke walked and would score on a two-out single by Booth to make it 5-2, before Troy rallied in the home seventh.

Carver, Tucker Miller and Levi Polen combined on a six-hitter, with seven strikeouts, three walks and two hit batters.

Schmidt, Keller and Taylor combined on a seven-hitter, striking out nine and walking seven.

Troy left 11 runners on base.

The Legends were scheduled to play at Piqua Post 184 at 7 p.m. Wednesday and will host the Veterans Tournament on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.