Skipp and Austy Miller, Kyleigh Kirby named first team All-Ohio

Three local players were named first team All-Ohio in softball.

Bradford sisters Austy Miller and Skipp Miller were named first team in D-IV and Miami East’s Kyleigh Kirby was named first team in D-III.

In Division II, Tippecanoe had two players honored.

Kaitlyn Husic was named to the second team and Corinn Siefring was named honorable mention.

Also in Division III, Milton-Union’s Madison Jones was named honorable mention.

All-Southwest District

Piqua’s Kennedy Fashner was named to the second team on the D-I, All-Southwest District softball team.

Troy’s Ally Burns and Abby Welbaum were both named honorable mention.

D-II

Tippecanoe’s Kaitlyn Husic was named to the first team and Corinn Siefring was named to the second team.

D-III

Miami East’s Kyleigh Kirby was named to the first team and Milton-Union’s Madison Jones was named to the second team.

D-IV

Bradford’s Skipp Miller and Austy Miller were both named to the first team.

Covington’s Mara Newhouse was named to the second team.

Honorable mention selections included Nigella Reck, Covington; Marissa Deeter, Newton; and Anna Cianciolo and Heidi Toner, Lehman Catholic.

All-MVL

Eight Miami County players were named to the All-MVL first team in softball.

They included Elise McCann, Abby Welbaum and Briana Lavender, Troy; Kenzi Anderson and Kennedy Fashner, Piqua; and Emma Davis, Kaitlyn Husic and Corinn Siefring, Tippecanoe.

Named to the second team were Ally Burns and Ashley Kloeker, Troy; Reagan Toopes, Piqua; and Ashley Aselage and Sidney Unger, Tippecanoe.

Named honorable mention was Caylee Roe, Piqua.

All-CCC

Bradford’s Skipp Miller took top honors on the All-CCC softball team, being named Player of the Year.

Joining her on first team were Nylanie Beireis and Austy Miller, Bradford; Liv Reittinger, Bethel; Mara Newhouse, Covington; Kyleigh Kirby, Miami East; and Marissa Deeter, Newton.

Named to the second team were Rhyan Reittinger, Bethel; Buzz Brewer and Maggie Manuel, Bradford; Nigella Reck and Meg Rogers, Covington; Kayly Fetters and Reagan Howell, Miami East; and Ashlyn Deeter, Newton.

Named honorable mention were Lilly Williams, Bethel; Izzy Hamilton, Bradford; Allie Garman, Covington; Kaitlyn Roop, Miami East; and Haley Abrams, Newton.

All-SWBL Buckeye

Milton-Union’s Madison Jones was named Pitcher of the Year on the All-SWBL Buckeye Division team.

Joining her on first team was teammate Madison Baker.

Raegan Fulton was named to the second team and Jenna Booher and Carly Zimmer were named honorable mention.

All-NWCC

Lehman Catholic had six players named to the All-NWCC softball team.

Named to the first team were Anna Cianciolo, Molly Greene and Heidi Toner.

Kate Stewart was named second team, while Annie Stiver and Emilee Van Skiver were named honorable mention.