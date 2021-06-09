Piqua Police Department reports

Information filed by the Piqua Police Department.

June 4

DISORDERLY: Officers dealt with a man who was under the influence numerous times within half an hour. Stephen Amick, 37, of Troy, was charged with disorderly conduct.

TRANSPORT: Officer transported Donald Behm, 35, of Dayton, who had an active warrant, from Montgomery County to Miami County Jail.

VIOLATION PROBATION: Bennie Whitehead, 65, of Piqua, was charged with a probation/parole violation.

June 5

DUI: James Hess, 39, of Piqua, was charged with driving under the influence.

June 6

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: Caller’s boyfriend threw her phone and broke the screen. Male took off from residence. Cody Crumpler, 29, of Piqua, was charged with criminal damaging via a warrant.

DRUGS: Driver stopped near East Ash and Harrison streets for a headlight violation. Passenger, Dylen Fulkerson, 21, of Piqua, was charged with trafficking in drugs and tampering with drugs.

VIOLATE CPO: Daryl Hall, 36, at large, was charged with violating a protection order.

DISORDERLY: Randy Weaver, 51, was charged with disorderly conduct.