Miami Valley Football Coaches Association All-Star game set for Friday

VANDALIA — Twelve Miami County players will be participating in the Miami Valley Coaches Association All-Star Game Friday night at Vandalia.

The game will kickoff at 7 p.m.

Playing for the North team from Troy will be Jeffrey Moorman, Zach Ray, Nick Barr, Adam DeCerbo and Alex Greene.

Playing fromTippecanoe will be Braden Swank and Tyler Carson.

Representing Covington will be Trentin Alexander and Duncan Cooper.

Playing from Milton-Union will be Tim Artz and Andrew Lambert.

Representing Piqua will be Garrett Schrubb.