Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information provided by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

June 4

DRUG OFFENSE: A deputy responded to a possible drug offense at the Miami County Jail, 201 W. Main St., Troy. A male subjected being incarcerated possessed a small baggie of green powder. The substance was collected and sent to the Miami Valley Regional Crime Lab for analysis. This case is pending lab results.

DISTURBANCE: A deputy responded to a report of a disturbance on the 6700 block of U.S. Route 40 in Brandt at approximately 9:55 a.m. It was found that no violence had occurred. A subject was warned for trespassing.

THEFT: A deputy responded to a theft complaint on the 7200 block of Singer Road in Bethel Township at approximately 10:20 a.m. This case is pending.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: A deputy responded to the 6700 block of U.S. Route 40 in Brandt at approximately 1:55 p.m. in regard to a disorderly female. The female subject was warned for disorderly conduct.

AGENCY ASSIST: A deputy responded to the area of Water and West Wright streets in Covington on the report of a male who had fallen out of his kayak in the river while attempting to cross over an area that appeared to be a low head damn. A bystander was flagged down and located the male on the riverbank. The male stated he was fine, walked out of the woods, and was assessed by Covington Fire Department.

June 5

AGENCY ASSIST: A deputy responded to the 3400 block of Calumet Road in Union Township to assist the Miami County Animal Shelter on an animal complaint at approximately 2:40 p.m. This case is pending investigation.

June 6

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A deputy responded to 1340 S. Market St. in Troy to the Car Medics business in reference to several cars being vandalized. Photos were collected. This matter is pending.

June 7

THEFT: A deputy responded to a theft complaint on the 100 block of North Branch Run in Monroe Township. An enclosed utility trailer had been taken from the residence that was currently being built. It had been taken sometime between 6 p.m. June 6 and 7:30 a.m. June 7. The trailer contained several thousands of dollars in tools and hardware. There are no leads or suspects at this time.

THEFT: A deputy responded to the 7800 block of East State Route 41 in reference to a theft complaint. The incident involved a vehicle being gotten into overnight and change was missing. A report was requested for documentation purposes, and at this time, there are no leads or suspects.

THEFT: A deputy was dispatched to the 2800 block of Piqua Clayton Road in Washington Township in reference to a theft complaint at approximately 8 p.m. Upon further investigation, it was found that the victim had a firearm stolen from the residence.

June 8

ASSAULT: A deputy was dispatched to the Miami County jail for an assault complaint at approximately 1:30 a.m.

INVESTIGATION: Units responded to UVMC on a report of an inmate who had been furloughed and was attempting to leave the facility without being medically cleared and against doctors orders at noon. The inmate was confronted outside the main entrance by UVMC security and was willingly escorted back to his room at the hospital. It was found that the inmate had paperwork from the Miami County Jail that advised him when he was admitted that he was to contact 911 when medically released and wait to be transported back to the jail by a deputy. It was requested by a municipal judge that the inmate remain under guard by the Sheriffs Office until medically released and them transported back to the Miami County Jail.

PRISONER TRANSPORT: A deputy was dispatched to Sunoco in Piqua to meet with a Botkins officer who had a female in custody on a Miami County warrant at approximately 1:50 p.m. The female was transferred into the deputy’s custody, and while transporting her to the Miami County Jail, she began to overdose. The female was taken to UVMC for medical treatment.