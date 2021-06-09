Area briefs

Family Days at the Johnston Farm

PIQUA — The Johnston Farm and Indian Agency, 9845 N. Hardin Rd., Piqua, will be holding Family Days on Saturday, June 12, and Sunday, June 13, from noon to 5 p.m. each day.

John Johnston’s family home will come alive with games and activities enjoyed in days past by families like yours. You can make this an early Father’s Day gift since each dad or grandfather will be admitted free when accompanied by his family.

Allow enough time to visit the Johnston’s home to learn how the family lived, take in the historic Indian and Canal Museum to gain insight to the lives of the first people who called Ohio home, and don’t forget to include time in your day for a relaxing ride on the General Harrison of Piqua and relive the time when mules pulled boats and the world moved at four miles per hour at the end of a tow rope.

Regular site admission applies.

Road closure planned

MIAMI COUNTY — Palmer Road in Bethel Township will be closed between Ross Road and Agenbroad Road Thursday, June 10, through Friday, June 18, for a culvert replacement. The location of the work is 280 feet south of Agenbroad Road.

The road closure for Miami Shelby Road East between Casstown Sidney Road and Knoop Johnston Road has been extended to the end of the day Thursday.

ODOT asphalt repairs delayed

PIQUA — The Ohio Department of Transportation asphalt repairs to the U.S. Route 36 sountbound entrance ramp to Interstate-75 have been rescheduled due to the weather.

The repairs are now scheduled to occur on Tuesday, June 15.

Artist Open House and Nature Photograhy Exhibit planned

TROY — Brukner Nature Center, 5995 Horseshoe Bend Rd., Troy, will be hosting an Artist Open House and Nature Photography Exhibit featuring the work of Becca Matthews, an environmental educator currently working and residing in Columbus, on Friday, June 18, from 6-8:30 p.m.

Matthews’ love of photography began at a young age and only intensified as an adult when the subject matter in her field of work began inspiring her every day. Her perfect day is spent on the islands up at Lake Erie where her family boats, trying to catch pictures of shorebirds.

Proceeds will support BNC’s mission to promote the appreciation and understanding of wildlife conservation through education, preservation and rehabilitation. The exhibit will be on display from June 24 through Sept. 19.

For more information, BNC can be contacted at (937) 698-6493, or visit www.bruknernaturecenter.com.

Outside Arts and Crafts Trunk Show to be held

TIPP CITY — An Arts and Crafts Trunk Show will be held at Rusty Harden Studio, 259 N. Fourth St., Tipp City, on June 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is free admission to the event where 30 artists open their cars, trucks, vans, and buses to sell their unique and cool gift ideas created by local Ohio artists. The rain date will be June 26.