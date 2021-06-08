Piqua Police Department reports

Information filed by the Piqua Police Department.

June 2

HIT/SKIP: Austin Combs, 25, of Union, was taken into custody and incarcerated on a warrant.

TRESPASSING: Officer dispatched to 505 W. Water St. for a suspicious priority complaint. Victim said a male forced his way into her house advising he was being chased by other people. It was discovered the male was coming down off drugs and was hallucinating. Bobby Copeland, 51, of Piqua, was charged with disorderly conduct and criminal trespass.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Complainant advised her live-in boyfriend was physical with her. Male left prior to officer arrival. Steven Sage, 29, of Piqua, was charged with domestic violence.

ASSAULT: Officer dispatched to Walmart in reference to a female assaulting another female. Cheyenne Smith, 22, at large, was charged with assault and violating a protection order.

June 3

TRANSPORT: Jeremy Doll, 43, of Troy, was picked up from adjacent county jail on a local warrant and transported to the county jail.

WARRANT: Officer met with Sidney PD to take custody of male with a warrant. Robert Parker, 33, of Sidney, was transported to the jail and incarcerated on the warrant.

VIOLATE PTO: Steven Sage, 29, of Piqua, was charged with violating a temporary protection order.