MCPH to hold vaccine clinics

MIAMI COUNTY — From May 24 to June 7, there have been 63 new COVID-19 cases, said Miami County Public Health (MCPH) officials in a press release on Tuesday. As of June 7, the total number of cases in Miami County was 10,815, with 581 hospitalizations, 222 deaths, and 10,482 presumed recovered.

This week, MCPH will be hosting multiple COVID-19 vaccine clinics located at the Troy Business Park at 880 Arthur Dr. in Troy. Upcoming vaccine clinics at the Troy Business Park include Thursday from 4:30-6:30 p.m. They will be offering the Moderna vaccine to anyone 18 and older, and walk-ins are welcome.

MCPH will also hold another COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Troy Business Park on Saturday, June 12, between 10 a.m. and noon. They will be offering the Pfizer vaccine to those 12 and older, and walk-ins are welcome.

Registration is now open for all clinics. To register visit: https://www.miamicountyhealth.net/vaccine-registration or call the vaccine hotline at 937-573-3461.