Voter drive to be held in Piqua

By Aimee Hancock

PIQUA — A “Be the Change” voter drive will be held this Saturday, June 12, in downtown Piqua. The event will take place near the gazebo, across from the Piqua Public Library, and will begin at 1 p.m.

According to organizer Jey Roman, who is also the founder of the Watch Piqua Facebook page, voting is a big issue within Piqua.

“We realized it’s a very small percentage of our population that is voting … and 46 percent of our population is not even registered to vote,” he said. “That’s what really solidified that this is an issue.”

This, along with the desire to bring the community together, is what Roman said inspired him to plan an event where residents can gather while also becoming registered to vote.

The event will also include a free raffle drawing with prizes, a cornhole tournament, which will include a $150 prize if enough teams join, and food vendors, along with face painting for kids. Roman noted that registering to vote isn’t a requirement for joining in on the activities.

“This entire event is about voter registration, but we also want to do something that’s going to be a good time,” Roman said. “We want to have some fun with it and show that, you know, we do have our issues in Piqua, but we still have a good time.”

Roman said voter registration forms will be provided during the drive. Those interested in registering should plan to provide their address, along with their Ohio driver’s license number or the last four digits of their social security number, when filling out the form.

For more details about voter registration, and to check your registration status, visit www.voteohio.gov.