Pet of the Week

Meet Leo

Leo is a young Blue Heeler mix who was owner surrendered to the Miami County Animal Shelter. He is a sweet neutered boy who gets along with female dogs. He does best to be the only male and can be territorial. This sweet mannered boy is looking for a home where he can flourish. If you would be interested in this dog, or one of the other dogs and cats that need forever homes, visit 1110 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, call (937) 332-6919, or email animalshelter@miamicountyohio.gov for more information. Visit www.co.miami.oh.us to see more adoptable pets. Miami County Animal Shelter has an adoption process and it is not first-come, first-serve.