First Financial Bank robbed Saturday

By Sam Wildow

swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

TROY — The Troy Police Department is investigating a robbery that took place Saturday in Troy, and the department is asking the public for assistance in identifying the suspect.

The First Financial Bank at 1580 W. Main St., Troy, was robbed Saturday at approximately 11:50 a.m. The suspect is described as a white male between approximately 6-foot-1 and 6-foot-3 in height with a slender build.

Detective Captain Jeff Kunkleman of the Troy Police Department said there was no weapon shown during the incident. At this time, the department is not disclosing if the suspect was able to get away with any cash.

“It’s an active investigation,” Kunkleman said.

The department believes the suspect may be the same suspect of an attempted robbery the US Bank in Tipp City that occurred the same day prior to the robbery at First Financial Bank.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the incident is encouraged to contact Det. Nick Freisthler at 937-440-1003 or at nick.freisthler@troyohio.gov.