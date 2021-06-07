Area briefs

Tunes at Noon events set

PIQUA — The Friends of the Piqua Public Library will offer music every Friday at noon. During June, pianist Debbie Meek will entertain library patrons and staff with an hour of music.

This program is free and no ticket is needed. The library will provide seating and masks are not required, but appreciated.

has entertained our community for years, especially during the holiday season.

Splash week upcoming

PIQUA — The Piqua branch of the Miami County YMCA will be holding its annual Splash week June 14-17. There will be two sessions, beginning at 5:30 and 6:30 p.m., lasting 45 minutes each. The program is free for children who are currently enrolled in kindergarten through the fourth grade and is specifically intended for non-swimmers. Splash week is a water safety program where children learn basic swimming skills as well as basic rescue and water safety skills.

Program registration is limited to the first 20 children enrolled for each time slot. Register at the Piqua branch or over the phone at (937) 773-9622. Registration will close Sunday, June 13.

For more information, contact Donn Shade at (937) 773-9622 or d.shade@miamicountyymca.net.

Dilbone honored

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Food Insecurity Alliance has announced its first Food Hero award.

This award is given by the alliance to a member of the community who contributes significantly to food insecurity reduction efforts. The first Food Hero Award was given to Troy Christian senior Maiya Dilbone with The Community Food Truck. Dilbone and her food trucks around the county have been helping people in need of food. These boxes can be accessed at all hours in different locations in Miami County. To see a list of food truck boxes and other food resources in Miami County visit

http://go.osu.edu/miamifood

For more information contact Alisha Barton barton.345@osu.edu (937)830-8320 or Aimee Shannon aimeeshannon@healthpartnersclinic.org

Bingo offered

CONOVER — The A.B. Graham Memorial Center, 8025 E. State Route 36, Conover, will offer bingo at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 19.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. There will be 12 Games and one speed round for $15 per person.

Daubers will be available for purchase and a concession will be available.

For more information, call (937) 368-3700 or visit abgraham.org.