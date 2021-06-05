Towne Valley Gifts to close retail location

TROY — Towne Valley Gifts, an antiques store located in downtown Troy, announced earlier last week it would be closing its doors indefinitely.

“It is with a heavy heart that we are announcing that our shop will soon be closing.” Logan Eshelman, owner of Towne Valley Gifts, said.

Opening his shop nearly six years ago at the age 20, Eshelman is proud of what his business has become over the years.

“We are beyond blessed to have such amazing friends, family, customers, and business neighbors. We appreciate the love and support they’ve shown over the years,” Eshelman said.

Towne Valley Gifts plans to liquidate inventory over the next few weeks and may potentially explore the option to add an online store in the future. Eshelman plans to continue offering bus trips as well.

The store is located at 105 E. Main St. and will be open 1 to 6 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.