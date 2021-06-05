Restaurant inspections

Information provided by the Miami County Public Health Department.

May 24

• Subway, 982 W. Main St., Tipp City — Handwashing sink water below 100°F. Water at back of house hand sink was not reaching 100 degrees F to facilitate proper handwashing. Ensure water reaches at least 100F.

Floor and wall junctures not properly coved or closed and/or floor drains not provided. The cove base under the back kitchen hand sink and to the left of the soda beverage fountain was observed loose and jutting away from the wall. Secure cove base finish so it is completely closed and tight-fitting.

Utensils and equipment contacting non-TCS foods not cleaned at requried frequency. The pop nozzles on the soda beverage machine in the dining area were observed with residue and mold like build up. Remove nozzles and clean/sanitize more frequently.

Equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted. Prep unit in the drive-thru was observed in disrepair. PIC stated a work order has already been placed for maintanence to repair. The drive thru soda fountain beverage machine observed not properly draining. Repair this issue.

Corrected during inspection; critical: Food employee(s) did not wash hands when required. Observed food employee take cash and then go to put on new gloves without first washing hands. Food employee was informed to wash hands prior to donning his gloves.

Repeat:

Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.Observed dressing containers, food container lids and various storage containers sitting in bins with food debris on the rack above the prep station. Bins should be changed out or more frequently.

Facility not maintained clean. The facility throughout was observed needing completely cleaned and detailed. The floors under equipment and along the walls/cove base finish had food debris and dirt build-up. The walls behind prep stations were observed with food residue/splatter. Enhance the cleaning frequency of the surfaces finishes (floor and walls) throughout to prevent these sort of build-ups. Both the walk-in cooler and freezer floors were observed with build-up. Remove racks and clean.

• Wendy’s, 3 Weller Drive, Tipp City — Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. The bottom interior surface of the stand up reach-in freezer was observed with food and ice built up. The ceiling of the same reach-in freezer had condensation beginning to accumulate.

May 25

• Izzy’s Drive Thru, 7500 State Route 571, West Milton — No soap at handwashing sink(s). The hand washing sink in the back room was observed without soap at the time of inspection.

May 27

Daily Grind Cafe & Creamery, 4485 Gibson Drive, Tipp City — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Hook Elementary School, 729 W. Trade Square, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Van Cleve Elementary School, 617 E. Main St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

May 28

• Miami County Incarceration Facility, 2042 N. County Road 25A, Troy — Corrected during inspection; critical: Working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled. Observed a spray bottle with sanitizer unlabeled at the time of inspection. Upon making the PIC aware, the spray bottle was labeled.

• Miami County Jail, 201 W. Main St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

June 1

• CVS Pharmacy, 804 W. Main St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

June 2

• FTG Concessions LLC, 401 N. Main St., West Milton — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Asian Cottage, 761 W. Market St., Troy — Plumbing system not properly maintained or repaired. The grease trap lid under the wok line was observed loose and needing resealed. Properly seal so closed and tight-fitting.

Physical facilities not maintained in good repair. The stainless floor paneling underneath the grill/wok line was observed jutting up and coming loose. Repair and seal so smooth and easily cleanable.

Mops dried improperly. Observed the mops being rested up against the wall and resting on the hand soap dispenser at the back hand sink when drying. Install or hang mops to properly air dry and to prevent contamination of equipment and the premises.

Corrected during inspection; critical:

PIC not ensuring employees are properly sanitizing equipment and utensils and monitoring of sanitizer parameters. Food employees were observed cleaning dishes and utensils without a proper sanitation step. Upon informing the PIC, the correct procedures were discussed and implemented.

Food package(s) received in poor condition. Observed 3 severely dented cans around the seals. Upon informing the PIC, these cans were marked for return/credit.

Food employee(s) did not wash hands when required. Observed food employee donning new gloves to prep food without first washing the hands. Upon informing the PIC, the food worker was instructed to wash his hands.

Corrected during inspection:

Nonfood-contact surfaces not easily cleanable. On the hood ventilation system, pieces of cardboard were observed covering the vents. PIC was able to remove the cardboard from these areas at the time of inspection.

Employee eating, drinking, or using tobacco in non-designated area. In the walk-in cooler, observed open employee beverages stored on racks above food. Upon informing the PIC, the employee beverages were moved to designated employee storage area.

No towels or drying device at the handwashing sink(s). The back hand sink had no paper towels or hand drying provision available. The PIC was able to properly stock with paper towels at the time of inspection.

Corrected during inspection; critical; repeat:

Handwashing sink not accessible. The back kitchen hand sink was observed being used for storage of unnecessary items. Upon informing the PIC, the unnecessary items were removed and the hand sink was made accessible.

Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked. In the walk-in cooler, several items were observed time stamped instead of being date marked. Upon informing the PIC, the items were properly date marked.

Critical:

Water under pressure is not available to all fixtures as required. The hand sink at the front of house was observed with inadequate pressure to properly wash hands.

Utensils and food-contact surfaces of equipment not sanitized at the required frequency. Utensils and food contact surfaces of equipment were not being sanitized before use and after cleaning.

A severe odor was present in the back dish area creating a potential for pests. Eradicate the odor from the food service to prevent the potential for pests.

Critical; repeat: Equipment and/or utensils improper construction. In the chest freezer, observed food items being stored in non-food grade plastic bags. Transport food items into food grade/safe bags or containers for storage.

Repeat: Facility not maintained clean. The floors and walls throughout were observed with food debris and residue built up. Enhance the cleaning frequency throughout the facility to prevent these sort of build-ups.

• Holly’s Cafe & Carryout, 112 N. Main/PO 163 St., Casstown — Improper use or placement of insect control devices. Observed 3 mouse glue traps not in covered, tamper-resistant enclosures. Place the glue traps in covered and tamper-resistant boxes.

Ventilation system not maintained. The fan vents above the three compartment sink were observed with a thick build up of dust.

Physical facilities not maintained in good repair. The FRP to the left of the new food prep cooler was observed coming loose and in disrepair at the top near the ceiling. Repair so closed, tight-fitting and in good repair.

Raw fruit and/or vegetables not washed or washed improperly. Observed lemons being cut without first being washed in the food prep sink.

Critical: Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean. The ice machine was observed with a thick orange residue that comes off when wiped with a clean paper towel. Ice machine should be cleaned and sanitized.

Corrected during inspection; critical; repeat:

Ready-to-eat, TCS food not properly discarded when required. Observed beets date marked for 5/26, apple salad date marked for 5/25, and broccoli salad date marked for 5/26. Upon making the PIC aware, the items were discarded.

Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked. Observed Country fried steak gravy in the walk-in without a date marking. Upon discussing with the PIC, the gravy was date marked for 6/1.

Working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled. In the back dish area, observed a spray bottle with a clear liquid substance that was missing a proper label. Upon informing the PIC, the spray bottle was labeled with its common name.

Corrected during inspection: No sanitizer test kit available. PIC was unable to locate the quaternary ammonium test strips at the time of inspection. New strips were ordered while on-site and an extra strip was given to properly test the sanitizer.

Repeat:

Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. Racks in the walk-in cooler were observed with food debris and residue build up.

Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. 1) The interior of the new prep cooler 2. The raw meat cooler across from the grill line

Facility not maintained clean. Floors and walls throughout observed dirty to sight and touch. Enhance the cleaning frequency of these areas throughout.

Unnecessary or nonfunctional items and /or litter on premises. Within the food service, several unnecessary items were observed stored and scattered throughout. Remove unnecessary items from the premises.

Unnecessary or nonfunctional items and /or litter on premises. Observed an abundance of items unnecessary to the food service on the premise including but not limited to: a suit case, a drill and other maintenance items, and non commercial cooking equipment.

June 3

• Kountry Kruise Thru, 7235 State Route 36, Fletcher — Non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency. 1. The interior surfaces of the ice cream freezer had an ice accumulation and dead bugs were observed in the bottom of this unit 2. Inside of the retail reach-in cooler doors (bottom interior surfaces) 3. The walk-in cooler walls Enhance the clean frequency of these non-food contact areas to prevent such accumulations.

• Miami Valley Wine & Spirits, 943 W. Main St., Tipp City — Repeat: Equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted. The gasket to the beer cooler door was observed in disrepair with duct tape holding it together. Repair or replace door gasketing.