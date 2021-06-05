Real estate transactions

BETHEL TWP.

Roger L. Denlinger successor co-trustee; Ulysses V. and Florence L. Denlinger Joint Revocable Trust; Wayne A. Denlinger successor co-trustee; and Ulysses V. Denlinger and Florence L. Denlinger Joint Revocable Trust to Carolyn M. Denlinger and Wayne A. Denlinger, two lots, $176,700.

BRADFORD

Connie L. Hicks to Teresa M. Patty, one lot, $2,900.

Jamie S. Hocker to Teresa M. Patty, one lot, $2,900.

CONCORD TWP.

Kimberely J. Chiulli and William Joseph Chiulli III to Jenna L. Harsh and Matthew A. Harsh, one lot, $325,000.

Jamie Hanan and Steven L. Hanan to Heather W. Spada and Michael R. Spada, two lots, $490,000.

COVINGTON

Evan L. Robbins and Roxanne K. Robbins to Logan M. Kearns, one lot, $168,000.

Executrix Mary J. Eilerman and Estate of Barbara A. Hindmarch to Ashley R. Kraft, one lot, $175,000.

FLETCHER

Gayle Beard and Beth Fair to Garry Byerly, one lot, $0.

HUBER HEIGHTS

Dawn Knox and Carolyn Weis to Carolyn Weis, two lots, $118,000.

NVR Inc. to Sidney Hernton Jr., two lots, $220,000.

Carriage Trails at The Heights LLC and Dec Land Co. LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $54,800.

Carriage Trails at The Heights LLC and Dec Land Co. LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $54,800.

MONROE TWP.

Jimmy A. Heffner irrevocable trust; Teresa L. Psczulkoski successor co-trustee; and Bonni S. Thompson successor co-trustee to Matthew T. Ashton, 0.717 acres, $105,000.

North Branch Land Company LLC to Christina L. Schwaiger and Daniel E. Schwaiger, one lot, $344,900.

Talismanic Properties LLC to NVR Inc., one lots, $61,000.

Peggy Wagner Mitchell and Peggy Wagner-Mitchell to JJM Rentals LLC, one lot, $167,500.

Jenna L. Harsh and Matthew A. Harsh to Matthew A. Sharp, one lot, $205,000.

NEWBERRY TWP.

Brandi L. Schindler and Nicholas E. Schindler to Stacey M. Robinson and Matthew Ross, 10.266 acres, $119,900.

Jeffrey O. Marr and Jennifer Marr to Ashley N. Gose and Justin W. Hicks, 1.98 acres, $199,900.

PIQUA

Jeri A. Baumann to Eric W. Baumann, one part lot, $0.

Eric W. Baumann to Jeri A. Baumann, one part lot, $0.

Jim Heck; Teresa K. Heck; Denise Hodges; Jerry Hodges; and Cheryl Ann Phillips to Terry Stamper, one part lot, $20,000.

Richard O. Staley to Carol Ann Huff and David R. Staley, one lot, $0.

David A. Mays and David A. Mays II attorney in fact to Margaret Knigga Daugherty; William Daugherty; and Margaret Knigga-Daugherty, one part lot, $3,500.

Jeffrey E. Rister and Margaret Rister to Allen Shane Rister trustee and Rister Preservation Trust, one lot, $0.

Ryan Schmidt; Victoria M. Schmidt; and Victoria M. Schmidt FKA to Dylan Michael Richard, one lot, $90,000.

Loretta L. Burton and Monte T. Burton to Patrick A. Wolf, one part lot, $48,000.

Sheriff of Miami County David T. Duchak; Estate of Mark Stambaugh; Sheriff of Miami County, Ohio; Mark D. Stambaugh, et al; Estate of Mark Stambaugh; and Shawn Stambaugh to Heather Maxwell and James Maxwell, one lot, $37,500.

Bruce A. Osborne and Debra C. Osborne to Caden C. Clark, one lot and one part lot, $75,300.

Proto Mold Products Company Inc. to HSS Real Estate LLC, one lot, $1,215,000.

Estate of Patricia L. Francis to Steven L. Francis and Linda L. McMillan, one lot, $0.

Jessica Wessel and Jonathan A. Wessel to Brendon Holwadel, one lot, $199,000.

Roy F. Howard and Roy Howard aka Hemm Properties LLC to Hemm Properties LLC, one lot and five part lots, $280,000.

Albert F. Jones and Debra M. Jones to Michael A. Darner, one part lot, $19,500.

First Financial Bank, successor MainSource Bank, to Judy L. Watson, part lot, $0.

Jeffrey A. Bolton to Breanna Abbott and Dawana Abbott, one lot, $120,000.

Kristina N. Dent, Shawn A. Dent, and Kristina N. King FKA to Marissa L. Holter and Christina D. Morrow, one lot, $92,000.

Bruce H. Burkholder trustee to WP Piqua LLC, one lot, $0.

Judith I. Hunolt to Therese Hunolt trustee and Hunolt Preservation Trust, one lot, $0.

Henry C. Ernst and Kelie M. Ernst to Dorothy M. Hampshire and Thomas F. Hampshire, one lot, $167,000.

STAUNTON TWP.

Dona A. Houser to Laura Becker and Mark Becker, 60 acres, $510,000; and 10.320, $106,100.

TIPP CITY

Elizabeth A. Thompson to Whitney Smith and Zachary Thompson, two lots, $0.

TROY

Marcella F. Howard to Wilfred B. Sever Jr., one lot, $229,000.

Family Abuse Shelter of Miami County to Historic Troy LLC, one part lot, $240,500.

Kelly Moler Larger and Timothy Larger to K&T Renovations LLC, four lots, $0.

Bayview Loan Servicing LLC FKA Community Loan Servicing LLC to Warrior Wash & Dry LLC, one lot $32,800.

Estate of Sukhwinder Sandhu to Surjit Sandhu, one lot, $0.

Adam D. Fullenkamp and Brittany A. Fullenkamp to Brigit Kay Caldwell, one lot, $134,900.

S.M. O’Neal Construction LLC to Anthony D. Moon and Melissa S. Moon, one lot, $352,000.

S.M. O’Neal Construction LLC to Mary Steider and Timothy Steider, one lot, $320,300.

Julie Moran to Blake Moran, one lot, $0.

Blake L. Moran to Alyssia Emmonee-Angel Rudy and Talia Anne Rudy, one lot, $130,000.

Melissa Chavis and Dennis Sarver to Marjorie Sarver, one lot, $9,000.

Your Space LLC to Anthony D. Johnson and Kelly M. Knife, one lot and one part lot, $151,800.

Anna Steinke and Eugene T. Steinke to Eugene T. Steinke, one part lot, $0.

Gayle M. Mitchell and Ted C. Mitchell to Hollister L. Carter, Lance L. Carter, Rachel Carter and Shane Carter, one lot, $15,000.

Samantha G. Langenkamp and Scott J. Langenkamp to Devyn K. Meeds and Timothy J. Meeds, one lot, $121,000.

UNION TWP.

Rarely Idle Ranch LLC to Martin P. Black and Wendy Farrar Black, one part lot and 29.442 acres, $655,000.

Connie S. Gale, attorney in fact, Connie S. Galey aka, and Mary E. Sexton to John C. Kowal and Summer J. Kowal, one lot, $110,000.

Lili Ann Combs to Sustainalil LLC, one lot, $0.

Krist Drake and Steven Drake to Zane Michael Drake, one lot $55,000.

Joshua C. Neumaier and Sara M. Neumaier to Billy Miles, one lot, $244,900.

WASHINGTON TWP.

Lois L. Schaurer Trust; Ralph J. Schaurer Trust; Kenneth R. Schaurer, co-trustee; Rodney W. Schaurer, co-trustee, to Kathy S. Schaurer and Kenneth R. Schaurer, 20.060 acres in Washington Township; along with 39.975 acres and 79.986 acres, total price $1,003,400.

WEST MILTON

Debora A. Kline and Matthew D. Kline to Brittany Kiser and David Kiser, two lots, $235,000.