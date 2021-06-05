Piqua Family Practice joins Wilson Health

PIQUA — Dr. Gretchen Lorenz, MD, and Erica Wilt, CNP, family medicine, have joined Wilson Health Medical Group and the network of medical providers affiliated with Wilson Health.

The Piqua Family Practice medical office will remain at 9159 N. County Rd. 25A in Piqua, but under a new name.

“We are very excited to have Dr. Lorenz and Ms. Wilt join our Wilson Health Medical Group network,” said Sherry Edwards, director of Primary Care Operations. “We look forward to expanding patient access in Miami County and serving the patients in the community.”

Lorenz is a family medicine physician and cares for patients of all ages. She has been providing care for patients throughout the Miami Valley for over 14 years.

Wilt is a certified nurse practitioner specializing in family medicine with over eight years of family nurse practitioner experience.

“We are very excited to join the Wilson Health team,” Lorenz said. “Patients can expect the same quality care at the same convenient location.”

To schedule an appointment, patients can call or text message Wilson Health Medical Group – Piqua Family Practice at 937-773-8221 or schedule online at www.wilsonhealth.org.