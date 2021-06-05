Parking lot construction to begin

PIQUA — Beginning the week of Monday, June 7, 2021, Outdoor Enterprise LLC will be working on the construction of the parking lot on the corner of Water Street and Main Street in Piqua.

The project will include new pavement, curbing, lighting and landscaping. According to the city, work is expected to be completed by early August.

During construction, the parking lot will be closed and traffic will be maintained on Water Street and Main Street. To ensure the safety of the construction workers, as well as the traveling public, motorists are encouraged to remain alert, reduce their speed and watch for stopped traffic while passing through the work zone area.