Newton pole vaulter Rylie Resides soars to spot on podium

WESTERVILLE — It was a weekend for Newton track and field like no other.

On Friday, Newton thrower Dawson Hildebrand won the school’s first individual state title in the shot put.

On Saturday, Newton senior girls pole vaulter Rylie Resides etched her named into Newton record books, becoming the first girl from Newton to ever place at the state track and field meet.

“It was definitely a historic week for Newton track and field,” Newton coach Nick Rhoades said. “Two years ago we had a really nice state weekend, but it was all boys, Cameron Stine did his thing and Dawson (Hildebrand) did this thing.

“When you have a state champion like Dawson did in winning the shot put and adding nice place in the discus today and Rylie having all her hard work pay off, it says a lot about where she is. A lot of people don’t realize how many jumps she has had over the last several years. We are talking from May to May. She jumps everything but maybe in the fall.She jumps hard, that really paid off. I am probably as thrilled for Rylie as I could be for a state placer.”

Resides, who tied for fifth by clearing 9-6 — achieved a goal she set as a freshman.

“It feels really good,” she said. “It has been a good to go to state since my freshman year. I knew it wasn’t really in the picture at that time, but I put in hours of work and it feels good that all my hard work paid off and I achieved my goal from my freshman year.”

She used last spring’s postponed season to her advantage.

“During the whole quarantine thing, I put in a lot of work,” she said. “When gyms started opening and Ansonia opened up again , we practice indoor tile end of June and then took a little break in fall and went back in November It was like my second home.”

And in her final meet, Resides was going to enjoy it.

She was smiling and having fun with Ansonia pole vaulter Colleen Steinmetz, who finished second by clearing 11-8.

“That’s a senior, mentally strong,” Rhoades said. “She was having fun. She is out here flexing and having a good old time. Rylie and Colleen were head butting. It was WWE out here.”

She was clean through 10-6, which helped in her final placing

“Yeah , I was excited because I knew I got it first try, which is helpful in the scheme of things,” Resides said.

Rhoades was also excited.

“When she got through 10-6 clean, I thought here we go,” Rhoades said. “Everybody else had all these misses. She has been inconsistent in other seasons. From the middle of the season this year, she hit 10-6, 10-7, 10-6, 10-6, has been so consistent. She had one meet off and then right back at.”

At 11-0, she had two tough attempts.

“We were right between poles,” Rhoades said. “We tried a different pole on the second attempt. We knew her best st shot was to go back to the other one and she gave it everything she had. She had a good look at it.”

She just missed on her third and final attempt.

“At first, a little bit (she thought she made it),” Resides said. “I knew I was right there and it was going to be close. It just feels good to see my hard work pay off.”

Hildebrand, who will play football at Bowling Green, followed up his win in the shot put with an eighth-place finish in the discus with a throw of 156-10.

“I was happy to be here,” Hildebrand said. “It wasn’t my best day. I was expecting my ankle to hurt more than it did after the shot put yesterday. Discus has never really been my thing. It is different for me than the shot put.”

And when all was said and done, it was a weekend like no other for the Newton track and field program.