College briefs

Caldwell named to president’s list

ANGOLA, Ind. — Jacob Caldwell, of Conover, was recently named to the president’s list at Trine University. Caldwell is majoring in mechanical engineering.

To earn president’s list honors, students must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours and have a grade point average of 3.75 to 4.0.

University of Findlay confers degrees

FINDLAY — The following local students recently graduated from Findlay University.

• Kassidi Alexander, of Pleasant Hill, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.

• Kirsten Bell, of Tipp City, Doctor of Pharmacy.

• Ally Decker, of Troy, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Science in Health Science.

• Oscar Freyre, of Tipp City, Doctor of Pharmacy.

• Rheanna Kies, of Tipp City, Doctor of Pharmacy.

• Sarrah Leone, of Tipp City, Master of Occupational Therapy.

• Daria McClung, of Troy, Master of Science in Health Informatics.

• Emma Monnin, of Piqua, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

• Cade Rogers, of Tipp City, cum laude, Bachelor of Science in Animal Science.

• Dalton Shevlin, of Tipp City, summa cum laude, Bachelor of Science in Biology.

• Michael Taylor, of Tipp City, Doctor of Physical Therapy.

Gigandet named to dean’s list

AMES, Iowa — Morgan Gigandet, of Troy, was recently named to the dean’s list at Iowa State University. Gigandet is a fourth-year student majoring in dietetics.

Students named to the dean’s list must have earned a GPA of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded coursework.

Walker named to dean’s list

GREENCASTLE, Ind. — Abigail Walker, of Troy, was recently named to the dean’s list at DePauw University.

The dean’s list recognizes students who achieve a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.

Cumberlands announces dean’s, president’s lists

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. — Sage Hunley, of Conover, was recently named to the dean’s list at the University of the Cumberlands.

To be eligible for dean’s list, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours, maintain a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.5, and be in good academic standing.

Mackenzie Bricker, of Troy, was named to the president’s list at Cumberlands.

To be eligible for president’s list, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours, maintain a minimum cumulative GPA of 4.0, receive an “A” grade in UC Engage, and be in good academic standing.

Carpenter graduates from Ohio Wesleyan

DELAWARE — Hannah Carpenter, of Piqua, recently graduated from Ohio Wesleyan University. Carpenter earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in middle childhood education, with a minor in psychology. She graduated summa cum laude.

Setser graduates from Bluffton

BLUFFTON — Amanda Setser, of Troy, recently graduated from Bluffton University with a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education and intervention specialist.

Setser graduated as a member of the C. Henry Smith Scholar Program.