Bengough honored with Excellence in Teaching award

PIQUA — Edison State Community College faculty member Beth Bengough has been named a recipient of the May 2021 Faculty Excellence in Teaching Award from the Southwestern Ohio Council for High Education (SOCHE).

Edison State nominated award Bengough based on the institution’s criteria, with special consideration of demonstrated excellence and awards received throughout the past academic year.

“Once a student has Beth Bengough, they take every course that she teaches,” said Edison State President Doreen Larson. “She embodies the culture of student-centered learning at Edison State.”

Bengough, Associate Professor of Psychology, was nominated by Dr. Paul Heintz, Jr., Dean of Arts and Sciences, who stated, “Beth Bengough is an outstanding faculty member at Edison State. Her extensive knowledge leads to greater success for students, and she is a continual source of information for her coworkers. She participates in a significant number of Edison State service activities, including Curriculum Committee, Professional Development Committee, President’s Council, departmental curriculum revisions, mentoring of high school instructors, and Psychology Department staffing/coordination. Furthermore, Beth provides community service through volunteerism and published columns for regional media outlets. Beth is an exceptional member of the Edison State family.”

Bengough was among colleagues from SOCHE’s twenty-two-member institutions honored including, the Air Force Institute of Technology, the University of Cincinnati, the University of Dayton, Wittenberg University, and Wright State University.

Formed in 1967, SOCHE is a regional consortium of 22 colleges and universities in southwest Ohio to promote educated, employed, and engaged citizens. SOCHE is the trusted and recognized regional leader for higher collaboration, working with colleges and universities to transform their communities and economies through the education, employment, and engagement of nearly 200,000 students in southwest Ohio. For more information about SOCHE, visit www.soche.org.