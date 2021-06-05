Area briefs

Storybook Trails offered

COVINGTON — The Miami County Park District StoryBook Trails will be offered at the Covington Community Park on June 29, July 20 and 27 from 9:30-11 a.m.

Miss Laurie from the J.R. Clarke Library will be the guide and there will be an activity at the end.

Contact the library for sign-ups at (937) 473-2226 so an appropriate number of activity materials can be ordered.

Summer night Adventure offered

TROY — Register your child for Brukner Nature Center’s summer night adventure “Creatures of the Night” from 8-9:30 p.m. Friday, July 9 at the center. The program is geared for kids entering grades kindergarten through fifth grade in the fall. Participants will explore the woods in pursuit of nocturnal wildlife, and even meet some critters in a more personal encounter. Keep your eye out for tree cavities where flying squirrels may live. They are Ohio’s most abundant squirrel species, even though they are seldom seen.

The cost is $20 for BNC members or $30 for non-members (cash or check). Call (937) 698-6493 or email info@bruknernaturecenter.com to register your child.

Financial report available

TROY — The 2020 financial report for the Miami Metropolitan Housing Authority has been completed and is available for inspection at 1695 Troy-Sidney Road, Troy between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Hayner releases class schedule

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center has announced this summer’s exciting array of classes. The Hayner Center offers adult art classes in drawing, painting, knitting, jewelry making and papercrafts. A variety of children’s art classes are also being offered this session. The Hayner Center also will include computer technology and genealogy among the classes beginning this month.

For complete class listings including fees, class times, and registration information see www.troyhayner.org. Classes fill up quickly.

For more information, visit www.troyhayner.org or call (937) 339-0457.

Explore the Stillwater River

TROY — Join Brukner Nature Center staff from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, July 8 or 22 as staff explores the habitats and diverse wildlife of the Stillwater River while tubing waters from the center’s main building to a pickup site downstream.

Along the way, participants will use nets to catch critters, wear snorkeling masks to observe the underwater habitat and watch for mammals and birds along the shorelines.

The Stillwater Adventure event is geared for kids entering grades sixth through 12th grades, with a maximum of eight children each day. The cost is $30 for BNC members or $40 for non-members (cash or check). Call (937) 698-6493 or email info@bruknernaturecenter.com to register your child.

Elder law program set

TIPP CITY — Tipp-Monroe Community Services is offering a class at the Tipp City Public Library from 5-6 p.m. June 22.

This is a free class that teaches the rights and options regarding long-term care, nursing home and at-home care and Medicaid qualifications for coverage. Find out how to protect your assets and how to navigate the Medicaid application process including the uses of powers of attorney, guardianships, trusts and spend down techniques. The instructor is Attorney, Joseph A. Downing.

Downing is a local attorney that focuses on providing clients with short and long-term legal needs. He has extensive experience in the areas of estate planning, probate, business, real estate, elder law and Medicaid planning.

There is no charge for this class but registration is required. To register for this class, visit the TMCS website: tmcomservices.org.

Board meeting set

TROY — The Miami County Community Action Council will hold its next board meeting from 9:30-11 a.m. Thursday, June 10 at the Miami County CAC office, 1695 Troy-Sidney Road, Troy. The public is welcome.