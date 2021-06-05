Animal Shelter under new management

TROY — Robert Craft, a career-long Miami County employee, stepped into his new position in May as the manager of the Miami County Animal Shelter.

Having spent over 20 years in corrections, he says he is ready for this new opportunity.

“I am honored to continue my career-long service to Miami County at our Animal Shelter,” Craft said. “I have already been astounded by the community support our shelter receives, as well as the power of our dedicated team of employees.”

In addition to keeping the shelter a model of excellence, Craft’s first projects will include meeting with donors and volunteers, and hiring an additional animal control officer to support the needs of the animals.

The Board of Miami County Commissioners unanimously voted to approve Craft’s appointment during the May 11, 2021, meeting.

“Over the years, the Miami County Animal Shelter has made significant improvements in their processes and facilities,” said Board President Greg Simmons. “Under Robert Craft’s direction, we will continue to build on this legacy in the way we serve the animals and our citizens, including remaining a no-kill shelter.”

Craft recently launched the shelter’s official Facebook page this week. For additional information, please contact the Board of Miami County Commissioners’ office at 937-440- 5910 or via email at commissioners@miamicountyohio.gov.