Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information provided by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

June 1

ESCAPE: A deputy responded to the Miami County Incarceration Facility in regard to an inmate who failed to return after being released from the Miami Valley Hospital. Subsequently, this female will be charged with one count of escape and a warrant will be requested.

THEFT OF SERVICES: The Miami County Park District reported someone has been dumping a large amount of trash in the park dumpsters. The park district provided a deputy with a name from some of the trash, and the deputy made contact with the individuals. The individuals were warned not to dump trash in the dumpsters.

THEFT: A deputy was dispatched to South Main Street in Potsdam in reference to an assist citizen incident at approximately 4:20 p.m. Upon further investigation, it was found that this was a theft incident. It was found that a male had let his friend borrow his firearm and the friend is refusing to return the firearm. The suspect currently has a protection order in place and cannot have possession of firearms. This case is pending.

THEFT: A deputy responded to a theft complaint on North Main Street in Pleasant Hill at 7:10 p.m. The case is pending.

June 2

THEFT: At approximately 9:45 a.m., a deputy responded to 1280 S. Market St., Independent Auto Sales, in reference to a theft complaint. Video surveillance captured the incident. Evidence was located. This is an active investigation.

THEFT: A deputy was dispatched to the 3100 block of Gearhart Road in Elizabeth Township on a theft complaint. The theft occurred sometime between May 28-31. Cash is missing from the home, and may have disappeared during a party with multiple attendees. There are currently no known suspects.

THEFT: A deputy responded to the 1300 block of South County Road 25-A on a report of two vehicles that had the catalytic converters stolen. The left occurred sometime between 10 p.m. June 1 and 9 a.m. June 2. While at the scene, it was found that a third vehicle had it’s catalytic converter stolen approximately two weeks ago.

BURGLARY COMPLAINT: A deputy responded to the 3400 block of Lilac Lane in Monroe Township in reference to a burglary complaint. Several items were reported stolen.

June 3

ASSIST CITIZEN: At approximately 5 p.m., a deputy was dispatched to the 6400 block of Troy Sidney Road in Spring Creek Township in reference to an assist citizen incident. Upon further investigation, the reporting party wished to document that they have been having issues with their neighbors. The reporting party stated recently her tires had damage caused to them and they were missing a peacock.

DRUG POSSESSION: In an attempt to execute an arrest warrant, drugs and several items of paraphernalia were seized on the 600 block of East Main Street in Bradford at approximately 5:45 p.m. No arrests were made, and charges are pending lab results.

CIVIL MATTER: A deputy was dispatched to the 10000 block of Frankman Road in Newberry Township at approximately 6:10 p.m. in reference to a theft complaint. After further investigation, the reporting party was charged with violating a civil protection order.

ASSIST SQUAD: Deputies responded to a report of a male subject passed out in a car in a driveway on the 9500 block of Palmer Road in Bethel Township at approximately 7:40 p.m.

TRAFFIC: There was a report of a non-injury traffic accident on the 10000 block of West U.S. Route 36 in Newberry Township at approximately 9:15 p.m.