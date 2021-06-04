Medley, Ray compete in D-I; Brumbaugh fifth in D-II long jump

HILLIARD — Troy’s Zach Ray and Piqua’s Jasiah Medley had tough days Friday at the D-I state meet at Hilliard Darby.

Medley finished 16th in the 100, 11.07 and Ray tied for 17th in the shot put.

D-II

Blake Brumbaugh made the podium at the D-II state meet at Pickerington North High School.

Brumbaugh finished fifth in the long jump with a distance of 22-2 1-4.

Miami East pole vaulter A.J. Ary tied for 17th.

No one made the finals in the running prelims.

The Miami East boys 1,600 relay (Clark Bennett, Jayden Hatcher, Kaden Weldy, Cameron Richter) finished 11th in 3:27.57.

Brumbaugh finished 13th in the 100, 11.28 and Milton-Union’s Annie Smith finished 16th in the 100 hurdles, 17.07.

Milton-Union’s Chris Miller will compete in the 800 today.