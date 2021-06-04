May crash claims life

BETHEL TOWNSHIP — A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of U.S. Rt. 40 at Palmer Road has claimed the life of one of the victims.

Miami County Sheriff’s Deputies said that Laci Thomas, 17, of Dayton, died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

On May 26, a vehicle in which Thomas was a passenger failed to yield to an oncoming pickup truck. At least five people, the oldest being 18 years of age, were injured in the crash.

All of the other crash victims have since been released from the hospital.

Sheriff Dave Duchak said that, with summer here, drivers need to be aware and use extra caution.

“I think that distracted driving and failure to yield the right of way are two of the biggest causes of crashes over the past few years,” he said. “That, along with excessive speed.”

Duchak asks that all drivers slow down and look, look again, and look a third time, before entering an intersection.

The crash was the 10th fatality in Miami County this year.