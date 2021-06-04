Kayakers rescued

MIAMI COUNTY — A pair of kayakers found themselves stranded along the Great Miami River, south of Tipp City around 1:30 on Friday afternoon.

Bethel Township Fire Department, Tipp City Fire Department, and Huber Heights Fire Department were called to the river between St. Rt. 571 and Ross Road, where a pair of kayakers were stranded, reportedly clinging to a log, in the high and swift water conditions following several days of steady rain.

Neither kayaker was injured and they were able to contact Miami County 9-1-1 dispatchers on their own. The pair were aware of their location on the river, which gave First Responders a food “fix” before launching rafts.

Tipp City Fire Department launched their craft south of 571 while Huber Heights put into the water off West Charleston Road.

Neither subject was injured in the incident.

Another kayaker went over the side of his watercraft on the Stillwater River, near Covington, at about the same time.

He was able to get to shore on his own. He, too, was not injured.