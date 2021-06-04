Couple to celebrate 65 years

TIPP CITY — Stan and Jo-Ann Phillips, originally of Troy, now residing at SpringMeade Retirement Community, celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on June 2, 2021.

They were married in St. Michaels Church in Hartford, Conn. on June 2, 1956.

Stan retired from Friendly Ice Cream after 40 plus years of service. He is a member of the Troy Noon Optimist Club and enjoys reading in his leisure time.

Jo-Ann still enjoys tennis at a slower pace , exercises and enjoys gardening and bird watching.

Joining in the anniversary celebration are their children, Steven (Therese), of Chicago,Ill., Debbie, of Pennsylvania, Mark of Piqua and

Kathy Dalton (Tony) of Pennsylvania.

Together they enjoy their home, travel, and sharing time with their children. They are visiting in July to celebrate.