Troy band students Dominic Burns, 13, foreground, and Ester Hansbarger, 13, prepare strawberry donuts for packaging in the Troy Music Boosters booth under the grandstand at Troy Memorial Stadium on Thursday afternoon. The boosters have sold more than 4,000 dozen on the popular strawberry donuts so far and will continue to take pickup orders through Saturday at 9 p.m. Donuts can be ordered only through the boosters website, www.troystrawberrydonuts.com