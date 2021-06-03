Piqua Police Department reports

Information provided by the Piqua Police Department.

May 21

WARRANT: Ricky Smith, 39, of Piqua, was arrested for an active warrant.

May 22

DOMESTIC: Gary Fogle Jr., of Piqua, was arrested for domestic violence.

ASSAULT: Misty Shoemaker, 38, of Piqua, was charged with assault.

May 23

DUI: Mathew Felver, 29, of Piqua, was arrested for driving while under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.

WARRANT: Kara Ferguson, 31, of Piqua, was arrested for an active warrant.

ASSAULT: Steve Manahan, 42, of Sidney, was charged with assault, disrupting public service, and criminal damaging following a disturbance at Brel Aire Bowling Alley, 8433 N. County Road 25A.

DUS: Regina Smith, 45, of Piqua, was charged with driving under suspension.

THEFT: Brandon Turner, 35, at large, was charged with theft from Red Roof Inn, 902 Scot Drive.

May 24

MISUSE OF 911: Makayla Pitman, 18, of Piqua, was charged with misuse of the 911 system.

May 25

DISORDERLY: Stephen Amick, 37, of Troy, was charged with disorderly conduct following an incident at Speedway, 900 Scot Drive.

DOMESTIC: Darrell Joslin, 45, of Piqua, was charged with domestic violence.

WARRANT: Michael Melton, 53, of Troy, was arrested for an active warrant.

DUI: Benjamin Tabler, 26, of Piqua, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.