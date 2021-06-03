Normalizing women in the military

By Sam Wildow

TROY — When Lisa Johnson shares how she is a combat veteran of U.S. Army, she often receives a “wow” in response.

“There’s always a bit of a ‘wow’ factor when I say that,” said Johnson, who has served in two wars during her time in the Army between 2004 and 2010.

Johnson, who is from Ohio but currently lives in Italy, spoke with the Miami Valley Veterans Museum during its monthly Veterans Coffee this week, and she discussed her experiences as in the military and the ways in which she felt women being in the military could be normalized.

“I’m not a very expected war veteran, let alone a veteran at all,” Johnson said.

When it comes to war veterans, Johnson said what comes to mind for many people is veterans like those in attendance on Tuesday, many of whom served in World War II, the Vietnam War, and the Korean War. She mentioned people may also picture men who served in the Gulf War or the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

“Again, that’s not me,” Johnson said. “It’s that ‘wow’ factor.”

Johnson felt the surprise that some express when she tells them how she’s a veteran comes from the fact that she’s a woman, saying there is a stigma surrounding her gender when it comes to military service that it is somehow a “weakness” or “inappropriate” for a woman to be in the military.

“I think that stigma lingers because we, as in female veterans, we don’t speak out about our experiences,” Johnson said. “Part of that is because it’s intimidating to stand up here, as a female veteran, amongst you guys, who have went to Korea, World War II, Vietnam, and for me as a young veteran, I’m like, ‘Well, Iraq and Afghanistan have nothing on what you guys have gone through.’”

“So there’s this stigma that maybe I’m not good enough or my story isn’t strong enough to be shared,” Johnson said.

Johnson said she wanted to make a few points about being a woman in military, starting with “weakness is not the norm.”

“For my experience, I led my troops through 47 missions in combat zones in Iraq and Afghanistan,” said Johnson, who was an engineer and a platoon leader in the Army. “I built bases for marines. It usually took us about 12-14 days to build a base for marines. I stood 16 guard towers around the Baghdad security belt, helping protect and establish and clear the way for Armed Forces to run convoy missions, supply routes, fortifications, establish ground in Iraq and Afghanistan. That was my normal.”

Johnson said she was the first on the ground before her team arrived, and she was the last to leave when their job was complete.

“I carried a loaded weapon at the ready with honor, and I was prepared to do whatever I had to do to protect myself, my troops, my country,” Johnson said.“I wasn’t sensitive, I wasn’t emotional, and I wasn’t behind a desk pushing a pen.”

Johnson spent 630 days in the desert with much of that time spent wearing 60 pounds of gear. She said 360 of those days were “consecutive and without a break.” The hottest temperature she recorded while she was in Iraq was 150 degrees.

Johnson felt her experiences in the military were a more accurate depiction of women in today’s modern military.

“We’re trained to get the job done — maybe even more so because we have to stand up to being a man in the military,” Johnson said. “We don’t complain. We don’t ask questions. We work, and we try to be the best versions of ourselves that we can possibly be.”

“Valor doesn’t know gender,” Johnson said.

Johnson touched on national headlines about sexual assault in the military, suggesting that it, too often, dominates the conversation around women in the military and potentially hinders women from joining.

“How can we normalize something if we aren’t hearing the rest of the story?” Johnson said. “The headlines don’t depict the whole cycle of being in the military.”

“Not all women are victimized in the military,” Johnson said. “That’s not to discount the fact that it happens because it most certainly happens. The reality is, though, that sexual assault happens in every job force, in every career, military included.”

She said it was unfortunate that a fear of being sexually abused or harassed might prevent women from joining the military.

“I think it’s up to us to share our experiences,” Johnson said. “That’s not the norm. That’s not happening to everybody, and it shouldn’t be a hindrance.”

Johnson also discussed “benevolent sexism,” which she said is that “positive spin that women need greater care or protection, women are more nurturing, women are more compassionate.” She said this type of thinking can give off the message that women are “less capable” or that “it’s too rough for women to be in the military.”

“This is a predator problem, this is a standards problem, this isn’t a women being in the military problem,” Johnson said. “War has changed. We are next to you in combat, and likely we may even be leading the way, I know I was.”

Johnson said the military has come a long way in men and women becoming equals in the military, saying “opportunities and perceptions are slowly changing.”

“By sharing experiences — by sharing my experience — I hope to bridge that gap from the past to the future, that missing link of experience,” Johnson said. “Women showing up, sharing about their combat experiences, sharing their strengths, refusing to be sexualized, letting people know that that’s not the norm in the military, normalizing women through sharing experiences — I think it creates a unity of purpose. I think our commonality of experiences — yours, mine, his, hers, everyone — will lead to a unity for change and to continue to (normalize) women in the military.”

For more information on the Miami Valley Veterans Museum, follow it on Facebook or visit its website at miamivalleyveteransmuseum.org.