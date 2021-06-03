Law enforcement commended

By Sam Wildow

CASSTOWN — The sixth annual Miami County Law Enforcement Awards ceremony was held Wednesday evening, recognizing law enforcement officers for life-saving actions, commendable actions, and hard-working attitudes over 2019 and 2020.

Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak, in addition to recognizing over 80 people on behalf of the Sheriff’s Office, took the opportunity to provide encouragement to the deputies, officers, and troopers in attendance.

“Hold your heads high and be proud of doing one of the most noble careers there is,” Duchak said. He encouraged the law enforcement personnel not to pay attention to national media and some politicians, saying, “Keep keeping on.”

A number of law enforcement agencies recognized officers for life-saving actions, particularly in regard to saving victims attempting suicide. Officers at each of the local agencies were also recognized for going above and beyond on the job, for their diligent work, and for their positive attitudes, according to the leadership at each of the agencies.

Duchak also awarded Civilian Citations on Wednesday, including to three Miami East students, Kalli Teeters, Braven Mills, and Cadence Ray. Duchak said the students received a Snapchat on Jan. 21 that showed a friend had ingested pills in an attempt to commit suicide. Teeters, Mills, and Ray alerted authorities, who reached out to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office as the victim resided out of the county, and Clark County was able to respond to the incident. Duchak commended the students for saving a life. Duchak then recognized local resident John Jackson with a Civilian Citation, commending Jackson for “extraordinary and life-saving efforts” for performing CPR on a child who Jackson had found had been drowning in Sept. 2020.

Capt. Mike Marion of the Miami County Sheriff’s Office also recognized Chief Deputy Steve Lord, retired detective Bob Sweitzer, and Det. Steve Hickey for their ongoing work with the Buckskin Girl homicide case from April 1981 as the victim of the homicide was positively identified in April 2019 as Marcia King of Little Rock, Arkansas. The case is still open.

The following local law enforcement agencies awarded the following awards and commendations during Wednesday’s event:

Covington Police Department

• Ptl. Steven A. Blei, Officer of the Year 2019

• Ptl. Anthony J.L. Hickman, Officer of the Year 2020

Miami County 911 Communications Center:

• Randi Clarke, Employee of the Year 2020

Miami County Sheriff’s Office, Corrections:

2019

• CO Jacob Kerrigan, multiple Life Saving Awards

• CO Lt. Lee Larimore, Sheriff’s Office Commendation

• CO Lt. Perry Gullette, Life Saving Award

• CO Tyler Horton, Sheriff’s Office Commendation

• CO Lt. Lee Larimore, Sheriff’s Office Commendation

• CO Amanda Cramer, Sheriff’s Office Commendation

• CO Kevin Queen, Sheriff’s Office Commendation

• CO Pat Lines, Sheriff’s Office Commendation

• CO Elizabeth Mangen, Sheriff’s Office Commendation

2020

• CO Pat Lines, Sheriff’s Office Commendation

• CO Sgt. Ryan Carson, Sheriff’s Office. Commendation

• CO Julie Tokie, Sheriff’s Office Commendation

• Nurse Hilleary Ross, Sheriff’s Office Commendation

• CO Dillon Cheeseman, Sheriff’s Office Commendation

• CO Amanda Cramer, Sheriff’s Office Commendation

• CO Sgt. Ryan Carson, Sheriff’s Office Commendation

• CO Lt. Tiffany Upham, Sheriff’s Office Commendation

• CO Tom Sedam, Sheriff’s Office Commendation

• CO Bill Nix, Sheriff’s Office Commendation

• CO Sgt. Jack Snyder, Sheriff’s Office Commendation

• CO Micah Karn, Sheriff’s Office Commendation

• CO Dustin Decker, Sheriff’s Office Commendation

• CO Emily Mefford, Sheriff’s Office Commendation

• CO Mark Larger, Sheriff’s Office Commendation

• CO Travis Bunch, Sheriff’s Office Commendation

• CO Kevin Queen, Sheriff’s Office Commendation

• CO Elizabeth Mangen, Sheriff’s Office Commendation

• CO Sgt. Jack Snyder, Sheriff’s Office Commendation

• CO Jacob Kerrigan, multiple Sheriff’s Office Commendations

• CO Jacob Wendling, Sheriff’s Office Commendation

• CO Lt. Tiffany Upham, Sheriff’s Office Commendation

• CO Bill Nix, Sheriff’s Office Commendation

• CO Jacob Kerrigan, Sheriff’s Office Commendation

• CO Zachary Sedarat, Sheriff’s Office Commendation

• CO Michelle BonHomme Gunnarson, Sheriff’s Office Commendation

• CO Sgt. Brandyn Mason, Sheriff’s Office Commendation

• CO Rachel Ondera, Sheriff’s Office Commendation

• CO Andrew Bunch, Sheriff’s Office Commendation

• CO Mark Larger, Sheriff’s Office Commendation

• CO Brent Steinke, Sheriff’s Office Commendation

• CO Sgt. Jack Snyder, Sheriff’s Office Commendation

• CO Elizabeth Mangen, Sheriff’s Office Commendation

• CO Sgt. Ryan Carson, Sheriff’s Office Commendation

• CO Jacob Kerrigan, Life Saving Award

Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

• Deputy Justin Jenks, Deputy of the Year 2019

• Deputy Randall, Deputy of the Year 2020

• CO Amanda Truman, Corrections Officer of the Year 2019

• CO Amanda Cramer, Corrections Officer of the Year 2020

• Dean Millhouse, Retirement Recognition

• Adam Sweitzer, Retirement Recognition

• Brad Reed, Recognition Plaque

• Kim McGuirk, Recognition Plaque

• Beth Adkins, Recognition Plaque

2019

• Chief Deputy Steve Lord, Office Citation

• Bob Sweitzer, Office Citation

• Det. Steve Hickey, Office Citation

• Dep. Roger Davidson, Sheriff’s Office Commendation

• Dep. Chase Underwood, Sheriff’s Office Commendation

• Dep. Phil Osting , Sheriff’s Office Commendation

• Dep. Warren Edmondson, Sheriff’s Office Commendation

• Dep. Ryan Karn, Sheriff’s Office Commendation

• Dep. Brian Lyons, Sheriff’s Office Commendation

• Jail Administrator and Capt. Mike Marion, Sheriff’s Office Commendation

• AJA Nate Collett, Sheriff’s Office Commendation

• Dep. Sarah Fraley, Sheriff’s Office Commendation

• Morgan Howard, Sheriff’s Office Commendation

• Capt. David Norman, Office Citation

• Dep. Will Roberts, Office Citation

• Det. Nate Jessup, Sheriff’s Office Commendation

• Dep. Brian Peoples, Life Saving Award

2020

• Dep. Chase Underwood, Life Saving Award

• Dep. Joe Martin , Sheriff’s Office Commendation

• Dep. Brandon Force, Sheriff’s Office Commendation

• Dep. Chase Underwood, Sheriff’s Office Commendation

• Dep. Lisa Stanaford, Life Saving Award

• Kalli Teeters, Civilian Citation

• Braven Mills, Civilian Citation

• Cadence Ray, Civilian Citation

• Dep. Eric Brazel, Sheriff’s Office Commendation

• Capt. David Norman, Sheriff’s Office Commendation

• AJA Dawn Thomas, Sheriff’s Office Commendation

• Dep. Richard Manns, Sheriff’s Office Commendation

• Dep. Bryce Hodges, Life Saving Award

• John Jackson, Civilian Citation

Ohio State Highway Patrol:

• Trooper Chris Roe, Post Trooper of the Year 2019

• Dispatcher Jennifer Holmes, Dispatcher of the Year 2019

• Trooper Eric Devers, Post Trooper of the Year 2020

• Dispatcher Tina Creviston, Dispatcher of the Year 2020

Piqua Police Department:

• Officer Kiersten Zimmerman, Officer of the Year 2019

• Officer Todd Voskuhl, Officer of the Year 2020

Troy Police Department:

2019

• Officer Kyle Knoop, Chief’s Commendation Medal

• Officer Zach Bettelon, Chief’s Commendation Medal

2020

• Auxiliary Officer Walter Pemberton, Chief’s Commendation Medal for Community Service

• Officer Laura Blankenship, Chief’s Commendation Medal

• Officer Lucas Schlumpf, Chief’s Commendation Medal

• Officer Joseph Wilhelm, The Distinguished Service Medal

• Officer Laura Blankenship, The Distinguished Service Medal

West Milton Police Department:

• Officer Ryan Ingle, Officer of the Year 2019

• Sergeant Tracey Hendricks, Officer of the Year 2020

The Tipp City Police Department did not attend the event.