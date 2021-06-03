Final benefit concert to air

PIQUA — The last concert of the Piqua Arts Council’s benefit video concert series premieres at 7 p.m. Friday, June 4, with a performance from Brother Believe Me.

Offering a diverse song list from newer artists like Bruno Mars, Imagine Dragons, and Maroon 5, all the way to Poison, Michael Jackson, Shinedown, and too many others to list, BBM satisfies nearly any musical taste.

The members of BBM hail from across Ohio including Lima and Cleveland. New singer Jon Drake is a renowned rock vocalist and multi-instrumentalist from Cleveland. Founding members Jason Wheeler on guitar and Brian Carpenter on drums have been with the band since its inception. Chris Brokamp plays bass and provides backing vocals. All members have played in many successful area bands such as Splendid Chaos, LessR, Gatlin and Nemesis.

Active since 2007, the band has earned numerous spots with national acts like Sevendust, Hellyeah and Clutch and even opening slots for Travis Tritt, and headlining spots for tens of thousands of fans at dozens of large festivals and clubs across Ohio, Put-in-Bay, Indiana, Kentucky and others.

“We were searching for bands that would come across really well and be engaging in a video format when we were selecting bands for this series,” said Piqua Arts Council’s Executive Director Jordan Knepper. “Brother Believe Me wasn’t originally on the list of possibilities because they were from outside of the region that will benefit from the Musicians’ Benefit Fund, but when I talked to them about the project, they insisted on being part of it. Not only are they high energy and entertaining, they’re also some of the first to jump at the opportunity to help other musicians and that’s one reason we love working with them.”

These concerts were hosted virtually on the Piqua Arts Council’s Facebook and Youtube pages, as well as the Indian Nation Station Youtube page and Piqua Channel 5. All funds raised for the Musicians’ Benefit Concerts will go directly to the bands.

You can donate to your local musicians, like Brother Believe Me at piquaartscouncil.org/musicians-benefit-concert.

Support the cause by becoming a sponsor for the event as an Executive Producer, Producer, Director or Cast Member and receive promotional benefits that range from boosted social media posts, to your logo in the Piqua Arts Council Newsletter and/or website, to a private performance by a band benefitting from the fund; donate a custom ticket price for the virtual concert, or donate freely. All sponsorship dollars raised go straight to musicians.

The Musicians’ Benefit Concert videos were paid for by grants from The Piqua Community Foundation, Ohio Arts Council and Neil’s A. & Ruth Lundgard Foundation. Media partners include the Indian Nation Station, WPTW Classic Hits, Miami Valley Today, Troy Public Access TV, Power 107.1 and WYSO out of Yellow Springs.